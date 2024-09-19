Democrats don’t support women and girls

Americans are constantly fed a narrative about the pro-woman Democrats, and the anti-woman Republicans, but it is all based on one issue… abortion! But, shouldn’t we look at all issues to see who really supports women and girls?

Trump supports limiting abortion to around 14 weeks into the pregnancy, a position which is essentially reflected in most of the world’s laws. It is a bald-faced lie to say that Trump supports a nationwide ban on abortions.

If you look at data from this report, it shows that 53% of adults believe abortion should be restricted to under 14 weeks; only 21% think an abortion should be allowed after 30 weeks, and that 21% say there should be no restrictions. When an abortion procedure takes days to complete because the baby is so big, I think it’s safe to say that that is the extreme position, not the one embraced by Trump and other Republicans.

Kamala and the Democrats essentially want abortion on-demand to be allowed at any stage of pregnancy. That puts their views in lockstep with few countries in the world, namely North Korea and China.

Democrats don’t even believe mothers or fathers have any right to know if, or have any say in, whether or not their young daughters procure abortions.

Trump and Republicans believe that babies born in third trimester abortion failures should receive health care like all humans. Democrats refuse to vote for the Born Alive Act, so they will just neglect the baby until he or she dies. Somehow, they refer to that as reproductive choice.

If a woman has a baby born at home and chooses to let it perish, she can, and should be, charged with homicide. It is not called a reproductive choice. That is clearly unequal treatment under the law. Shouldn’t doctors and mothers in abortion mills be treated exactly the same as mothers at home? If not, why not? Let’s have Kamala explain why she essentially believes a baby born at a Planned Parenthood is no more valuable than a rock.

Why would anyone trust those who refuse to provide healthcare to vulnerable newborn babies to treat the rest of us any better? Who else would they let die? We don’t have to do much research to find out….

An architect of Obamacare, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, brother of Rahm, said people who have lived to age 75 have lived long enough:

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and one of the country's leading health care experts, says by age 75 he would opt out of medical treatments in order to not prolong his life in favor of letting nature take its course.

Isn’t it pathetic that Biden and Harris were considering this man to be head of the FDA?

Pardon me, but at age 71, I don’t want any bureaucrat who believes that at age 75, I have lived long enough. Shouldn’t health care choices belong to the individual instead of the government? Shouldn’t women have the right to choose?

Trump believes women should have the choice on what kind of insurance policy they buy, and which doctor they use. Democrats believe the government should dictate what everyone buys!

Trump believes women should have the freedom of choice on whether they want to get a vaccine or not. Democrats believe women should be forced into vaccination against their will, or get fired. They don’t care how many women and daughters are harmed by vaccine injury or job losses.

Trump believes women should be able to buy the vehicles and appliances they want; Democrats want to take away that freedom of choice.

Trump believes poor mothers should be able to choose what schools their children attend; Democrats don’t care, no matter how bad the results are.

Trump believes women have freedom of speech. Democrats believe that women who dare challenge school boards about the destruction caused to their children by the progressive agenda, should be threatened by the Justice Department. Dissent is not allowed.

Trump can define what a woman is; Democrats say they can’t, while also claiming they are the party of science.

Trump believes women and girls shouldn’t have to compete against men in sports; Democrats believe women should shut up and play along with a mentally disturbed man’s delusions.

Trump believes women and girls have the right to privacy in their locker rooms and restrooms; Democrats believe they shouldn’t complain if men are in their space exposing their junk.

Trump wants to secure the border; Democrats don’t seem to care how many women and girls are killed, raped, trafficked, or die from drug overdoses, as they continue to wreak havoc on the U.S with their porous border.

The media and other Democrats have never cared about how many women Bill and Hillary mentally and physically abused and sought to destroy. They clearly don’t care about all women who were victimized by powerful Democrats, Bill included.

A party that can’t define what a woman is, forces women to compete against men, forces women to share locker room space with men, fires women if they won’t take a vaccine, doesn’t give girls the choice of schools, seeks the closure of crisis pregnancy centers, overruns America with illegals (including gang members and terrorists), and takes away choice of what health insurance to buy, is not pro-woman. They are only pro-Planned Parenthood and pro-abortion because that’s what gives them money and votes.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.