CDC pushes COVID vaccines on six-month old babies

By and large, doctors and medical personnel work long, hard hours, and often go to heroic lengths to save lives, and to keep us healthy and happy. They are busy people, and they rely on the rules and recommendations from the medical establishment (CDC, NIH, FDA, DEA, HHS, etc.), as well as from academic and industry publications.

Over the past four and a half years, there has been a proliferation of articles and published research that chronicle the side effects of the mRNA COVID vaccines, and the verdicts are progressively more rather than less damning. Without rehashing the litany of abuse those vaccines have visited upon humanity, here’s an example which summarizes the results of recent medical research from Japan:

Researchers in Japan have issued a red alert after making a “shocking” discovery, warning the public that Covid mRNA shots are now “affecting every possible aspect of human pathology.” The nation’s leading scientists are raising the alarm after linking Covid mRNA injections to surges in 201 dangerous and deadly diseases. The findings were laid out in a 93-minute press conference, during which, some of Japan’s leading researchers revealed that Covid “vaccines” have now been linked to thousands of side effects… Prof. Fukushima said there were so many brain-related adverse events among the Covid-vaxxed that researchers probably hadn’t found all of them yet. “Mental disorders, psychiatric symptoms, depression, mania, anxiety, came up in abundance, but it’s endless,” he said. Fukushima, who has 208 scholarly papers to his name on ResearchGate, warned that doctors who want to sound the alarm are being silenced.

Fortunately, babies and children are blessed with robust immune systems. In light of the indisputable harm spiking can induce, the Hippocratic ideal of “doing no harm” should argue against spiking children who are too young to sound the alarm for themselves.

Why then, is the CDC hell bent on pushing the new COVID vaccines on pediatricians and parents for children as young as six months old?

As of August 30, 2024, the CDC suggests that babies as young as six months old receive either two doses of the 2024-2025 Moderna vaccine or three doses of the 2024-2025 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. These vaccines aren’t even licensed yet, and their design is based off the same dangerous and ineffective COVID vaccines that have since been taken off the market… These vaccines will be routinely given to babies under 15 months, along with an additional thirty-seven shots, all of which have not been subject to double blind, placebo-controlled studies, nor been safety-tested for cumulative exposure and compounding toxicity… The vaccines currently recommended for babies are only authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This status means that these vaccines have not undergone the full licensing process and are subject to a lower standard of evidence compared to licensed products…

Unsurprisingly, the CDC continues to assert that COVID vaccines are “safe and effective.’ As busy as they may be, pediatricians would have to have been cloistered in a cave over the past four years not to possess at least a general sense of the harm the vaccines have caused.

Image: Baltimore County Government/ING Visuals