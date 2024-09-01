California lawmakers pass bill banning voter ID requirements

As a late great Californian (with initials R.R.) might say: “there they go again.”

Because of course they do.

Not satisfied with recently voting to grant illegal aliens interest-free, no down-payment home loans, California lawmakers recently passed a law banning voter identification requirements in local elections.

Senate Bill 1174, authored by State Sen. Dave Min, was passed after the City of Huntington Beach, which remains one of the few areas of Los Angeles that leans Republican, approved a voter ID requirement for municipal elections going forward.

This legislation will simply, sadly, override and supersede the will of Huntington Beach residents.

People must provide an ID to cash a check, purchase a beer, open a bank account, rent a car, adopt a pet, get married, buy a fishing license, visit a casino, pick up a medical prescription, donate blood, board a plane, or any of a myriad other things.

Yet Democrats don’t want anyone to have to produce an ID to vote for the president of the United States/Leader of the Free World, though one is needed to do virtually everything else!

Every honest person knows the reason for this seeming anomaly: illegal aliens, other noncitizens, fictional folks, and dead people are among Democrats’ most reliable voting blocs — and ID requirements would preclude all of their “votes” from being counted.

Legislation like California Senate Bill 1174, on the other hand, allows for the election of politicians like Dave Min, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

And the destruction of the formerly United States of America.

Image: Donald Graeme Kelley, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 3.0 Deed