Allan Lichtman lies his face off for Kamala Harris

If Allan Lichtman, the supposed “prophet of presidential elections”, were honest about how he evaluated his own keys in an election, he would predict that Donald Trump would win instead of Kamala Harris. The following article from RedState reveals the metrics Lichtman uses to make his predictions, followed up by how he assessed each metric:

Party Mandate: After the midterm elections, the incumbent party holds more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives than it did after the previous midterm elections. FALSE Contest: There is no serious contest for the incumbent-party nomination. TRUE Incumbency: The incumbent-party candidate is the sitting president. FALSE Third-party: There is no significant third-party or independent campaign. TRUE Short-term economy: The economy is not in recession during the election campaign. TRUE Long-term economy: Real per-capita economic growth during the term equals or exceeds mean growth during the previous two terms. TRUE Policy change: The incumbent administration effects [sic] major changes in national policy. TRUE Social unrest: There is no sustained social unrest during the term. TRUE Scandal: The incumbent administration is untainted by major scandal. TRUE Incumbent charisma: The incumbent-party candidate is charismatic or a national hero. FALSE Challenger charisma: The challenging-party candidate is not charismatic or a national hero. TRUE Foreign/military failure: The incumbent administration suffers no major failure in foreign or military affairs. Foreign/military success: The incumbent administration achieves a major success in foreign or military affairs.

Let’s go through the list honestly though….

Number six should be FALSE, not true; people cannot afford to pay their bills because of high inflation. People cannot afford groceries. People are maxed out on their credit cards. A recent poll from American Thinker and Rasmussen Reports, conducted in a number of states, revealed that voters are overwhelmingly concerned about the economy first (even in blue states where Harris leads), followed by (illegal) immigration. Using one statistic to suggest a healthy “long-term economy” is completely misleading.

Number seven is subjective, but they clearly have affected major changes that are terrible and unpopular, including men playing women’s sports, the disastrous green initiatives, high inflation, and the open border. I would say this goes against Harris, so it should be false.

Number eight… what?! “There is no sustained social unrest during the term” except all the massive social unrest with Israel and Hamas, a reignited war in Ukraine, the open border, and skyrocketing crime; cities are literally being overrun by foreigners. This should be false.

Number nine… again, what?! What a joke to actually argue that there have been no “major” scandals from the Biden-Harris administration. They politicized the (in)Justice department to an unbelievable degree. Biden is the most corrupt president we have ever seen. They hid the pure incompetence of Biden for years. What about Hunter Biden? What about the “Border Czar” who has allowed more than ten million illegal aliens to illegally cross the border? Every big spending bill while trillions in debt? Afghanistan? This should clearly be false.

Number 11: Trump obviously has charisma, and he’s absolutely adored.

Donald Trump was cheered & USA chants broke out at the Alabama vs Georgia game when he appeared on the Jumbotron.



Tim Walz was booed & “Tampon Tim” chants broke out as Michigan & Minnesota fans were forced to wait outside in the rain so he could enter the stadium… pic.twitter.com/yPAWucKLK5 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) September 29, 2024

And, Trump kept the world relatively peaceful. This should be false.

It is a joke for Lichtman to claim that he can’t determine whether 12 and 13 are true or false, which is what he does at the beginning of his piece. The world is a mess because of Biden and Harris and how they have built up the finances of Iran, the terrorists, and Russia. Both 12 and 13 are obviously false.

The total would be ten false and three true if Lichtman were honest instead of a Democrat campaign worker and shill.

