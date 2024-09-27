American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports polls show Trump leading in Nevada and behind in New Mexico and Minnesota

The last group of American Thinker/Rasmussen Reports polls of likely voters is in, and the results, as always, are intriguing. Trump is polling ahead in Nevada, one of the critical swing states, but Harris has the lead in New Mexico and Minnesota, both of which have consistently voted Democrat in the past few elections.

As with past American Thinker/Rasmussen polls, the interesting part of the polling shows that, no matter how voters poll at the very top of the ticket, on those issues they view as most pressing, they agree with the Republican view of things and believe Trump is most capable of handling the issues that matter most.

In Nevada, Trump leads by one point, while Harris leads by three points in Minnesota and six points in New Mexico. Those last two were predictable polling outcomes.

Image by AI.

In all three states, the voters polled believe that the economy is the most pressing issue (MN=34%, NM=27%, and NV=40%). For Minnesota, the next most pressing issues are abortion (14%) and the border (13%). In New Mexico, likely voters ranked the border as the second most pressing issue (18%), with climate and abortion tied for third (10%). And in Nevada, the border is second (18%) and abortion third (13%).

When it comes to the issues that likely voters think are the most pressing for the incoming president to address, Minnesota is an outlier, saying that the most pressing issue is protecting democracy (29%), followed by immigration (28%), and high prices (26%). Meanwhile, New Mexicans say the most pressing issues are immigration (27%), high prices (26%), and protecting democracy (25%), while Nevadans rank the most pressing issues for a new president as high prices (31%), immigration (28%), and abortion (22%).

In all three states, the majority of voters view Harris more favorably than Trump, with the widest spread in New Mexico (58%-49%) and the narrowest in Nevada (52%-50%). Unexpectedly, the spread was only three points in Minnesota (51%-48%). Voters also gave Harris a better character than they gave Trump.

When it came to which party and candidate were threats to democracy, something about which both New Mexicans and Minnesotans care greatly, both states’ likely voters say that Harris and the Democrats are the lesser threat to democracy as well as less likely to become tyrants. However, in Nevada, poll respondents say that Harris and the Democrats are the greater threat to democracy, although they believe that both parties were equally likely (46%-46%) to become tyrants.

However, as with other states, on the question of kitchen table issues, voters in all three states are unhappy with the status quo. All believe they were better off four years ago, all think their children will not fare well, and all say that America is less safe than it was four years ago. In Minnesota, respondents said Democrats are America’s biggest enemy (21%), followed by China (20%), and Republicans (19%). In New Mexico, the ranking was the same, but the numbers were slightly different (20%, 19%, 18%). Nevada was the only outlier, with likely voters ranking the three biggest enemies as China (22%), Democrats (19%), and domestic extremists (18%).

When thinking about China, as well as Iran and Russia, both Minnesotans and Nevadans believe that Trump is most trustworthy when addressing those threats. In New Mexico, it was a tie (47%-47%).

On the economy, Nevadans and New Mexicans believe Trump can be trusted to address the economic woes that top the list of their concerns. Minnesotans were tied (48%-48%). In all three states, voters said that the Biden administration’s economic policies made them less favorable toward Harris.

Likely voters in all three states believe that it’s more important to lower energy prices than to cut carbon emissions, which aligns with Republican values. However, Minnesotans and New Mexicans believe that Harris is more trustworthy on energy policies, which Nevadans believe Trump is.

Finally, on the issue of transgenderism, in all three states, likely voters believe by a large margin that there are only two genders. Likewise, by almost as wide a margin, all three sets of voters oppose using surgical or chemical interventions to change minors’ sexual characteristics.

For more information about these polls, check out Rasmussen Reports.