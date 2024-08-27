Why Tulsi Gabbard's Trump endorsement matters

Tulsi Gabbard made headlines yesterday for her endorsement of President Trump. Like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. the Friday before, she had been a Democrat.

According to the Washington Examiner:

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard endorsed former President Donald Trump on Monday at an event for the National Guard Association in the battleground state of Michigan. The support from Gabbard, a former Democrat who ran for president against Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020 and served in the Army National Guard, came as the two marked the three-year anniversary of the airport bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that left 13 U.S. service members dead. “This administration has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts and regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before,” Gabbard said. “This is one of the main reasons why I'm committed to doing all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House, where he can once again serve us as our commander in chief.” Gabbard, who has been helping Trump prepare for his debate against Harris, served in Congress from 2013 to 2021 and left the Democratic Party in 2022 because it had become what she called an “elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."

It drew a bit less attention though, because she had been friendly with President Trump for years despite not seeing eye to eye with him on every single issue. She had even been on a short list of potential vice presidential running mates, so it's hardly news that she's somewhere in the Trump orbit.

On that ground, it amounted to just a nice endorsement, like many others.

It took a tweet by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to drive home what the endorsement was really about, and it was important:

Wonder Woman just joined the Justice League. pic.twitter.com/RT95DLJUJa — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 27, 2024

In other words, while Tulsi's stated reason for her endorsement was her respect for keeping Americans out of fourth-world trashcan wars with no victories, seen since the days of President George W. Bush, but also Barack Obama and Joe Biden, the real significance of her Trump endorsement was justice, same as the reasons RFK, Jr. decided to endorse Trump in this election -- justice.

Tulsi, recall, had been demonized by Democrats for questioning Kamala Harris's commitment to law as well as basic fairness and justice. This performance was deadly to Harris's 2020 campaign, forcing Kamala to pull out shortly afterward:

Democrats took revenge after that on Tulsi, placing her under surveillance and on the terrorist watchlist on no grounds whatsoever, hampering her travel wherever she went, attempting to make her a pariah. Not only was it illegal, it was a profound abuse of power under a federal system run by politicized Democrats.

Tulsi also can rightly claim drawing more delegates during the primaries in that election than Kamala ever did. She's got that -- and yes, that enraged the Democrats, who then launched their revenge, too.

But it must have hit them where it hurt that Tulsi exposed Kamala in concrete terms for her naked abuse of power. That's ripping the mask off. Abuses of power are what they do, so they decided to do more of it.

That echoes squarely with the Democrats' abuse of power against RFK, Jr., who was illegally and abusively kept out of presidential debates, kept off the ballot in blue states, and hit with lawsuits left and right because he, too, challenged the Democrats' power structure, first with federal vaccine mandates, second by revealing the revolving door of conflicts of interest in the public health bureaucracies, and simply by running for president against Joe Biden and doing so pretty successfully, even as they tried to shut him out of media access, ballot access, debates and even personal security, forcing him to pay for his own even though he was entitled to federal protection and should have been given it even earlier than when he had a legal right to it, given his family history.

The biggest recipient of these federal abuses, though, was Donald Trump, though, because of their efforts to bankrupt him, lawfare him with half a dozen jailtime charges over blatantly non-existent crimes, as well as their odd incompetence on his personal security, which, given their lack of cooperation in the investigation since, has raised many suspicions. They tried to jail him, bankrupt him, cut into his campaign time, smear him with their press lackeys, and maybe even kill him.

I'm a big fan of Ron DeSantis, but this Democrat abuse of power is so disturbing to me I felt it needed to be dealt with immediately, or everyone's rights are in danger. I chose Trump over DeSantis precisely because of the urgency of ending these abuses of power. DeSantis misread the moment when he decided to run in his ill-considered campaign.

Kennedy, though, didn't and he calls it a justice league, and it explains why Elon Musk, who also has been hit by lawfare on insanely invented matters, such as refusal to hire illegal aliens at his space facilities, SEC charges, press smears, and even being shut out of government-tied electric car showcases, despite having the most Made-in-America cars in the country, has also endorsed Trump. He had to, because they are still coming destroy him. He, too, is in this justice league.

We may be adding Elon's social media rival, Mark Zuckerberg to the list, which if it happens, would be major headlines. But he, too, has outlined how he was bullied into censoring content during the 2020 election by the Democrat establishment, another abuse of power by Democrats same as Elon, Tulsi, RFK, Jr. and Trump endured. He is not making it up -- I knew about it in early 2023 from a Lee Smith report that ran in Tablet, and wrote about it here.

There is an emerging justice league as RFK, Jr. notes, and it's all premised on Democrat abuses of power, the tinpottification of the once popular party, hypocritically claiming it's saving democracy when in fact it's destroying democracy and trying to set up a Mexican PRI-style permanent state of rule.

If we don't get rid of this party one way or another, they eventually will take control of all areas of power with no way in for any new ideas, turning the U.S. into a stagnant Ottoman-style empire of zero freedom and zero growth, a "perfect dictatorship" as Mario Vargas Llosa once said of PRI Mexico.

It's not a place anyone wants to live in. The growth of the justice league is precisely the matter that must animate this election. Put Democrats on the spot for their abuses, because these abuses are multiplying. Tulsi's endorsement just made it that much clearer.

Image: Twitter screen shot