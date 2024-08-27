One of America’s most famous race hustlers is accused of plagiarism

One of the truisms of con artists is that they’re lazy. If they weren’t lazy, they’d earn an honest living. This truism may prove to be very true when it comes to Robin DiAngelo, the white woman who’s achieved tremendous fame and fortune by accusing other whites of being racist. DiAngelo is accused of having plagiarized the work of two Asian American scholars (as well as many white scholars) when she wrote her doctoral thesis:

According to a complaint filed last week with the University of Washington, where DiAngelo received her Ph.D. in multicultural education, she plagiarized several scholars—including two minorities—in her doctoral thesis. The 2004 dissertation, "Whiteness in Racial Dialogue: A Discourse Analysis," lifts two paragraphs from an Asian-American professor, Northeastern University's Thomas Nakayama, and his coauthor, Robert Krizek, without proper attribution, omitting quotation marks and in-text citations. DiAngelo also lifts material from Stacey Lee, an Asian-American professor of education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in which Lee summarizes the work of a third scholar, David Theo Goldberg.

Often, the borrowing (to be polite) was subtle. Thus, when it came to Goldberg, DiAngelo implies that she was citing directly to him. In fact, she was copying almost verbatim from Lee, whom she did not cite. Lee wrote:

David Theo Goldberg (1993) argues that the questions surrounding racial discourse should focus not so much on how true stereotypes are, but on how the truth-claims they offer are a part of a larger worldview, and what forms of action that worldview authorizes.

DiAngelo wrote:

Goldberg (1993) argues that the questions surrounding racial discourse should focus not so much on how true stereotypes are, but how the truth claims they offer are a part of a larger worldview that authorizes and normalizes forms of domination and control.

So, while DiAngelo didn’t plagiarize Goldberg’s core idea, she seemingly stole how Lee had summarized that core idea. Put aside the fact that everything Goldberg, Lee, and DiAngelo wrote is vapid, academic gobbledy-gook. Focus only on DiAngelo’s laziness—which seemingly amounts to fraud.

Amusingly, the Washington Free Beacon exposé opens by noting that one of DiAngelo’s biggest shticks is that evil white racists steal ideas from victimized minorities. If whites truly want to be anti-racists, she insists, they must always acknowledge the people of color from whom their ideas come. What she neglects to say is that if you don’t want to be accused of plagiarism and want to be an honest person, you should acknowledge your source materials regardless of whether they originated with people of white or people of color.

The same Free Beacon piece also notes that her 2004 thesis is how DiAngelo justifies the validity of her shtick that only by buying her book, attending her lectures, and generally enriching her can white people free themselves from their internalized racism, which they’re too fragile to abandon without her expensive aid:

The doctorate has become a centerpiece of DiAngelo's marketing. Her website, "Robin DiAngelo, PhD," refers to her as "Dr. DiAngelo," notes that she is a professor at the University of Washington, and states that she coined the term "white fragility" in an "academic article" in 2011.

Of course, DiAngelo didn’t limit herself to including passages that, to put it politely, echo works that Asians wrote. The same seminal thesis echoes material from Kristin Gates Cloyes, a classmate, and Debian Marty, a communications professor. In the latter case, DiAngelo is accused of using that old high school gambit, the one where you block and copy a passage and then, using your thesaurus, trade out words.

DiAngelo, of course, is not alone. Recent discoveries have revealed that several people in the DEI industry, in true communist fashion, have no compunction about redistributing to themselves other people’s work product. In March, the New York Post editorial board summed it up this way:

Yet another Ivy League chief for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion stands exposed as an apparent plagiarist — further suggesting DEI is more of a racket than anything else. The top DEI officer at Columbia’s medical school, Alade McKen, stands accused of lifting about a fifth of his thesis from 30 other academics and copying heavily from Wikipedia, per a Washington Free Beacon report. This comes just a week after news of a whistleblower’s complaint against Shirley Greene, a DEI officer at Harvard extension school, alleging that she plagiarized more than 40 passages of her dissertation. And weeks after Harvard’s chief DEI officer, Sherri Ann Charleston, got hit with an anonymous complaint alleging dozens of instances of plagiarism in her work over the last 15 years. All this follows the fall of Harvard prez Claudine Gay (whose hiring was all about DEI) over dozens of plagiarism allegations, which evidently inspired a wave of freelance detective work that seems likely to keep the complaints coming against many more recent hires across academia.

DEI employees at institutions other than the Ivies have been caught copying, too, as was the case with a UCLA employee, Natalie J. Perry.

All these people profit from the lie that America is irredeemably racist because whites, other than the enlightened ones, are awful people. It’s to be hoped that, as the grifters’ game is revealed, the ugly house of cards they’ve built collapses so that America can return to racial sanity.

Image: Robin DiAngelo. YouTube screengrab.