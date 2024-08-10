Trump versus the opaque Obama empire

Donald Trump has a body of work for his friends and enemies to examine as he campaigns for a second term. He is running on his record a real estate developer and his record as the 45th POTUS. His motto is Make America Great Again.

Opposing former President Trump this year is Vice President Kamala Harris. She holds a more traditional political resume. She served as Attorney General of California, a US Senator from California, and most recently as VPOTUS. She has a record, but she is shying away from her record in the early days of her campaign.

Conservatives suspect that Trump is really running against his arch-nemesis, Godfather Barack Hussein Obama. Obama served two terms as POTUS from 2009 to 2017 and cannot serve again due to the 22nd Amendment. Obama’s motto to Transform America led his two terms and has been continued into the administration of Joe Biden, Obama’s puppet.

Legally, Obama served eight years, but many of us suspect he is finishing his 12th year with a propped-up Biden out front. Suspicions run high that he is running for four more years with Kamala Harris as his latest stand-in.

Image by Andrea Widburg using AI.

Two noteworthy bits of evidence suggest that Obama is still running the Oval Office. Unlike most former presidents who leave Washington after the end of their administration, Obama maintains a home in Washington, very close to the White House. Secondly, many of the people advising Joe Biden also served during Obama’s administration.

Obama’s motto, Transform America, begs a question. What do Obama and his empire want America to become? While Trump speaks constantly about the vision and policies driving his plan to Make America Great Again, voters still have difficulty understanding what Obama means when he says he wants to Transform America.

Obama speaks in generalities, and he loves to hear himself talk. He talked about spreading wealth around but didn’t say how he’d do this. He wanted the “right people” to hold important jobs in his administration.

Valerie Jarrett, for example, was (and is?) one of his top foreign affairs advisors. She was born in Iran to American parents. Many speculate that her Iranian experience explained Obama’s—and, by extension, Biden’s and Harris’s—support for the current Iranian leadership. His one-time CIA Director, John Brennan, voted for Gus Hall for President in an earlier presidential election. In that earlier election, Hall ran as the Communist Candidate.

Many other people from Obama’s era continue to hold important jobs in Washington. Susan Rice, Lloyd Austin, and Jake Sullivan hold key positions in Biden’s version of Obamaworld.

Thus, heading into the election, it is really Obamaworld, aka “the Swamp,” that Trump faces. Trump is fighting a leftist status quo that is very tight-lipped about where it’s taking us.

The betting odds are currently against Trump as he battles Obamaworld. On the other hand, 65% of Americans believe that America is headed in the wrong direction. If Trump can focus on laying out his Make America Great Again vision in clear language, his odds improve because Kamala’s word salads tell us nothing.

Obama once offered hope and change. Ironically, we are now asking Trump to give us hope and we are asking for change from Obamaworld.

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired career public high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby.