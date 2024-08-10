« Trump versus the opaque Obama empire
August 10, 2024

Taking Kursk: Has Ukraine finally gotten Russia on the run?

By Monica Showalter

Is an end to the long, costly war in Ukraine in sight?

We have heard with the certainty of 'settled science' that Ukraine couldn't possibly beat Russia just based on the size differential.

But this looks like bad news for Russia.

The Ukrainians seem to have devised a strategy of taking the Russian border city of Kursk, and apparently Belgorod, too, bringing the war much closer to home than just the occasional drone attack and refinery fire we have thus far seen. They are now taking whole cities.

This BBC video report is very good:

 

 

That's triggered this response from Russia:

 

 

That means Ukraine is forcing Russia to choose between its own cities and its Ukrainian holdings, which Ukraine could knock from Russia as their troops deplete and regain its territory in the east.

It could also lead to this:

 

 

Which might explain why Gen. David Petraeus said this:

 

 

If all this pans out, Joe Biden, who's desperate for some kind of legacy as he sits stewing in bitterness, will try to claim credit.

But if anything, the U.S. aid constrained them, forcing them to change tactics:

 

 

This commentator notes an intriguing irony -- 'Kursk' is the name of a Russian submarine whose disastrous sinking 24 years ago, almost to the date, cost 118 Russian sailors their lives. It was on Putin's watch:

 

 

If so, a victory for Ukraine would be a great thing, in that it may lead to the Russian strongman's ouster and the mischief he has been engaged in in Cuba and Venezuela, as well as his bankrollings of green and anti-fracking groups seeking to keep the West weak.

It also could signal the end of swamp profiteering on the war, which is why they continuously seek to extend it.

There may even be NATO involvement to push the war to its end.

I have no idea if this is true but the source is frequently right:

 

 

One watches and waits, hoping at long last that this nightmare will be over and Ukraine (and Russia) can return to normality.

Image: Screen shot from BBC video posted on Twitter

