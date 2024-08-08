Tim Walz: What a dishonest person

I'm one of those people who's new to Tim Walz.

But the more I learn, the more he comes off as one thing: Dishonest.

I'm not talking about false or hyperbolic things politicians say to advance their agendas. I'm talking about base, cruddy, lowdown, personal dishonesty, the gross flaw of character that's the kind of thing that would prevent him from being hired as a bank teller. Personal dishonesty seems to be a life pattern for him.

It's things like this:

Pretending to be deaf is apparently a go-to move for this guy:

Most of them, when they get arrested for driving drunk, try the 'don't you know who I am,' on the officer. This one pretended to be deaf.

But that's just a sample.

The most obvious instance of his personal dishonesty is topic one in military circles, his incredibly mendacious military record in the National Guard.

Walz claimed he was a war veteran with 24 years of military service, but he wasn't who he said he was when he abandoned his own troops when it actually was time to go to war. Upon learning that his unit would be dispatched to Iraq, back in 2005, he abruptly quit his unit, leaving the men and women who couldn't get out to go fight without him.

According to the Washington Post:

... the circumstances of his departure from the National Guard and his characterization of his service already have come under attack. At least three former Guard colleagues have publicly voiced bitterness at Walz’s decision to leave their unit at such a consequential moment. It’s not clear how widespread that feeling was, but the Trump campaign has moved quickly to capitalize on the issue. “Nobody wants to go to war. I didn’t want to go, but I went,” Doug Julin, a retired National Guard soldier who worked with Walz, said in an interview. “The big frustration was that he let his troops down.”

So he wasn't a stand-up guy when push-came-to-shove. He was a time-server and decided to let the other guy die for his country.

That didn't stop him from using his military record as a campaign and political tool, though.

Here's one small instance:

According to the Washington Post, he claimed he used "weapons of war":

On Wednesday, Walz also came under scrutiny for saying during a gubernatorial campaign event in 2018 that “we can make sure those weapons of war that I carried in war” are not on America’s streets. Walz did not serve in combat, according to the Minnesota Army National Guard, and his Republican counterpart jumped on those comments. “He said we shouldn’t allow weapons that I used in war to be on America’s streets,” JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential nominee, said during a campaign event in Michigan. “Well, I wonder. Tim Walz, when were you ever in war?”

Of course he didn't use weapons of war. Nor did he even go to war. He said he did, claiming he served in Afghanistan, but he didn't. All he did was bug out on his own troops.

As Townhall columnist Kurt Schlichter, who has a significant record as a combat veteran in the Army, wrote:

He wasn’t in a war, though he claimed to be - in a Kamala HQ tweet no less. When talking about breaking his oath to support and defend the Constitution, this turd said “We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war.” What war was that? Was he helping win the Tet Offensive with his fellow Democrat Da Nang Dick Blumenthal? He wasn’t an actual command sergeant major either, only holding the rank temporarily contingent on passing the Sergeant Majors Academy course. But he didn’t do that. He quit. He took a coveted slot in a career-crowning military school away from somebody else. That’s not good. And then his unit got activated to go to Iraq and he decided he had to run for Congress and retired. That rubs a lot of people the wrong way.

And even as he claims to have been a command sergeant major, his military records show that he was demoted to a lesser rank for not fulfilling his mission. That is gross.

This is just one lily pad patch of his dishonesty, there are so many more.

According to Twitchy, which shows a string of supporting tweets:

He used a fake name -- Tim Mankato -- and an associated email address to hide what he did during the pandemic, including overseeing $250 million in federal food programs.

Not a drop of honesty there.

A judge even told him to stop lying to the courts, he had no fear of perjury charges, it seems.

According to Breitbart News:

Ramsey County District Court Judge John Guthmann in 2022 admonished Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) for making “inaccurate” and “false” statements in claiming he forced the governor to continue making payments to the scandal-ridden Feeding Our Future nonprofit, which is at the center of a scheme to steal $250 million from a coronavirus-era welfare program. Breitbart News reported about how Gov. Walz’s lax oversight of a federal food aid program led to dozens of Somali migrants stealing $250 million for a program meant for children in need. In September 2022, the Justice Department charged 47 Somali immigrants in Minnesota with stealing $250 million from a coronavirus relief program meant to feed needy children. Only $50 million has been recovered as of June.

His lies extend and extend and like I said, I am new to this guy, there is obviously a lot more out there.

Corollary to his petty dishonesties is the evidence of his lawlessness.

He vowed to buy ladders for illegals if President Trump dared complete his border wall, and his creepy wife said she opened the windows on her governor's mansion the better to breathe in the smell of burning tires from George Floyd rioters because she liked what they were doing, which was burning the state's largest city down and destroying countless businesses.

Is this the kind of guy that anyone should want in public office? Dishonesty seems to be his actual character based on his countless examples of it. How does someone get that dishonest, lying so reflexively and confidentlyh, and how does he manage to get where he is with a record like that? In the real world, he wouldn't get a job as a cashier with Wal-Mart given a pattern like that. How horrible that he's moving on instead to the vice presidential ticket of a major political party.

