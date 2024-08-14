The press doesn't care if Kamala Harris lies

It has always been the Democrat playbook.

Their big-government policies are unpopular and destructive with voters, so at election time they hide the truth from the public.

Then they use unelected bureaucrats to impose their agenda on the American people to remake or destroy our way of life. They believe in and want government control which is socialism, fascism, or communism, depending on how far they go.

Sadly, most of the media helps perpetuate the lies by giving glowing coverage to Democrats.

A few months ago they said how brilliant and sharp Biden was until they couldn't hide his pure incompetence anymore.

A few months ago, Kamala Harris was a drag on Joe Biden and now she is the smartest woman that ever existed and has turned into a common-sense moderate.

In other words, they are lying because their goal is big government. They are working very hard to suppress her record and hide what she has said in the past. They are interfering in the election as they always do while they pretend they only want the public to see the truth.

There's this:

Harris cautiously rolls out policy, aiming to outmaneuver Trump and address 2020 liabilities Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November. Vice presidents rarely have policy portfolios of their own — and almost always set aside any views that differ from those of the Oval Office occupant. Now, after four years of following President Joe Biden's lead, Harris is taking a cautious approach to unveiling a policy vision in her own right. But her surprise ascendance to the top of the ticket after Biden dropped his reelection bid also means her policy platform is being pulled together just as quickly.

The media doesn't care if she lies and doesn't care if she answers questions but here are a few questions that can be asked to show that she doesn't mean what she says:

Do you still believe that our use of oil, coal, and natural gas is an existential threat to the Earth and our survival? So why do you suddenly support fracking? Hint: she doesn't.

You say you have worked very hard to lower inflation and that will be your platform on day one. What would you do to stop inflation?

Doesn't your policy to switch to electric cars, school buses, and appliances make everything cost more? Do you really believe that switching to these flammable powered vehicles will reduce temperatures? Where is the scientific data to support that?

Haven't revenues rapidly risen after Trump's tax rate cuts? Why would you want to raise rates when lower rates yielded more revenue? Why do you continually lie that the tax rate cuts cost the government trillions and increased the deficit when that clearly isn't true?

Do you still support taxing unrealized taxable gains? Wouldn't that destroy stock and house prices and be a nightmare to figure out? What would you do if stock prices dropped? Would you then cut government spending?

Where did you get the idea to not tax tips? That is a great idea because most of those people don't pay much in tax anyway and it is a nightmare to monitor. Would you also cut the IRS budget and number of new agents since they wouldn't have as much to do?

You say you have always wanted to be tough on the border, so why didn't you and the Democrats pass a tough law in 2021 and 2022 when you had complete control of the White House and both houses of Congress? Why did Biden issue so many executive orders to open the border if you both wanted tough laws? Haven't the over 10 million illegals who came across contributed to high inflation?

Do you still support lawless sanctuary cities and states? If not, why not? Do you believe cities and states should be able to pick and choose what laws they abide by?

Do you still support free health care for all, including illegals? If not, why not?

Why do you and other Democrats oppose the Born Alive Act? Don't fully developed infants qualify as humans with rights?

And here's a humorous piece from Rick Newman of Yahoo! Finance who is always good for a laugh.

Why Harris ranks better on the economy than Trump (and Biden) There’s one intriguing clue deep in the FT poll, however, that might explain Harris’s improved rankings on the economy. Sixty percent of respondents say that if Harris wins the presidency, she should adopt different economic policies than Biden. In an open-ended follow-up question, respondents mainly said they want Harris to find better ways of getting inflation under control.

It is a joke to believe that Kamala is supported on the economy even if they have push polls to show that.

This headline implies that Newman will give a reason why they support Kamala but yet there is no reason or policy given. It is just pure propaganda.

Hopefully the majority of voters have learned that the only thing the media and other Democrats care about is power and facts haven't mattered for a long time. It is a shame Google and Facebook are willing to use algorithms to control what people see.