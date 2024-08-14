Bitter Joe gets restless, starts to nip at Kamala's and other Democrats' heels

So what's going on with the bitter and remorseful King Lear ensconced in the White House?

According to this video, he's ever so subtly begun to stir, to backbite, at the loathed Kamala Harris, who inherited the spoils of his primary victories by scheming Democrat elites without lifting a finger:

BIDEN: "The issues that we've worked on together have made great progress economically."



The middle class are losing their homes.



Parents can't feed their kids.



The American Dream is dead because Harris and Biden killed it. pic.twitter.com/KezxuWqoqc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2024

The context here is that Harris is attempting to distance herself from Biden's wretched economic failures, from inflation to falling wages, to declining GDP, to rising unemployment. Harris says she'll fix inflation, bring "good-paying jobs," go after the corporations she claims are the root cause of inflation (bzzzt! wrong!) and ramp up government spending for government-run child care to the tune of trillions of dollars, as if that nonsense hasn't already been attempted by Team Biden/Harris earlier.

He's gaslighting, of course, calling their economic record a "success," challenging her to embrace all that "success" (because who could reject success?), and ultimately attempting to promote his own legacy, in a pitiful bid to define himself as Mr. Success.

Harris is having none of it, having battles of her own in facing voters regarding her own economic record. She's hiding from the press in order to avoid uncomfortable questions, and recasting herself as the outsider, the fresh and new candidate instead of the bottom half of the rotted Biden-Harris ticket and its ugly economic record.

Biden wants her name on his "success," though, regardless of what it does to Harris's poll numbers, and that can only be why he brought her name up with regard to the economy.

Of course he's bitter. He has so much to be bitter about -- from his own failed record to the many Democrats who gathered to plot against him to ensure he didn't complete a second term.

He's less passive-aggressive about these Democrats, and plain-out embittered and fulminating, as this leaked report to Politico suggests:

President Joe Biden is frustrated that Barack Obama wouldn’t tell him to his face that he should leave the race. He’s angry with Nancy Pelosi and views her as ruthless for ushering him out the door. And he’s still miffed at the role Chuck Schumer played, too. Biden has told his closest aides and associates that he is coming to terms with his decision to bow out of the presidential race last month, but still harbors some frustration toward the members of his own party he believes pushed him out, according to three people familiar with Biden’s thinking who are not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

Anybody think Kamala would not be part of this grievance-mongering?

Of course she's part. And worse still, she is reportedly pressuring him to resign before his term is over so that win or lose, as a president or former president, she will get Secret Service protection for life.

Hearing Kamala is now quietly pushing for Biden to step down so she can get Secret Service protection for life even if she loses the election — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 13, 2024

Now he's making subtle digs at her, in a pathetic effort to promote his own legacy.

By all means, we should encourage him to keep talking.

