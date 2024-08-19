The DNC’s proposed platform is a bizarre document

With the Democrat convention having begun today, the DNC released its platform, a 91-page mess of ideas and stances that is, as Lewis Carroll would say, a combination of “ambition, distraction, uglification, and derision.” Aside from insisting that Biden is the candidate, the document is a mess of communism, lies about Trump, economic ignorance, race-baiting, and, surprisingly, pro-Israel language that will enrage the pro-Hamas base. At the end of the day, few will like it. I’ve attempted to put the highlights into this post.

The first section in the document covers economics. It is framed in terms of class warfare between Trump, the country club candidate fighting for billionaires, and scrappy Scranton Joe Biden, who isn’t a candidate. The actual DNC candidate is the elitist Kamala, the child of two Berkeley professors, who then grew up in affluence in Montreal, Canada.

Image: Pro-Hamas and pro-LGBTQ protesters outside the DNC convention (yes, they are that stupid). X screen grab.

The document insists that Biden has the best economic record ever and offers multiple promises for the future. Here are just a few:

The platform demands higher taxes on corporations, reflecting the chronic failure to understand that corporations don’t pay taxes. They may write the checks, but they are a mere conduit for the money, which comes from two places: Raising prices for consumers and lowering wages for employees. Democrats also threaten to attack corporate profits, ignoring that if corporations feel sufficiently beleaguered, they will go overseas, taking their jobs and salaries with them.

Democrats promise to double down on the “climate crisis” while simultaneously lowering energy costs and creating energy independence, which are mutually exclusive promises.

Coming from a place of fantasy, they insist that sending tax dollars to imaginary renewable energy will lower costs. Meanwhile, the Inflation Reduction Act, they say, hands out money to people to pay for their home energy. Again, Democrats resist Econ 101: If you print money, the cost of everything increases. Savings get eaten up, and salaries lag, so all but the connected end up falling behind where they started. Democrats still push electric cars even though consumers don’t like them, and a renewable energy grid can’t power them.

There’s also a whole section about “environmental justice,” which means flooding preferred minority communities with money to make up for the fact that they live in communities with pollution. It’s communist redistribution with a racial tint.

On guns, the Democrats blame Trump for 2020’s crime surge, ignoring that it took place in Democrat cities rife with BLM, Antifa, and the Defund the Police movement. They promise to mandate universal background checks and ban “assault weapons” and “high-capacity magazines.” “Assault weapons” are imaginary weapons, but magazines are real, and their size should never be something for the government to decide.

Police officers will be surprised to learn that the Democrat party loves and supports them.

The DNC’s anti-crime program is focused not on punishing crimes to keep communities safe but on protecting criminals.

The same party that’s all in on men beating up women in sports venues promises that it opposes violence against women. The platform also promises to protect abortion and to make it legal without limits in all states, as well as protect women’s rights. This all very weird because Democrats no longer know what a woman is.

Democrats promise to put more leftist justices on the Supreme Court, people specifically chosen for their “diversity.”

“Racial equity” is a thing. This means affirmative action and redistributing federal funds based on race in schools and to businesses.

The “LGBTQI+” community gets a shout-out for its courage, including a promise to keep that cohort, especially the mentally ill so-called “transgenders” in the military. The Democrats also want to force others to pay for “transitions.”

Regarding religious hatred, while assuring us Biden is taking “bold action to combat antisemitism on college campuses” (something I must have missed), the document states firmly that “President Biden knows that Islamophobia has no place in our society,” and discusses at length his initiatives to protect this allegedly beleaguered group.

Shamefully, the document repeats the “very fine people” lie that even Democrat propaganda “fact-checking” outlets were finally forced to deny.

The DNC repeats the laughable claim that Biden’s policies have secured the border—and that any security failures are because Republicans refused to vote on a plan letting in even more illegal aliens. Democrats also plan to make it easier for illegal aliens and temporary refugees to become citizens.

I’ve saved the biggest problem for Democrats for last, and that’s the issue of the Middle East. The Democrats are still wedded to a two-state solution that Arabs have relentlessly refused. However, what will inflame the protesters is that the document states that

The United States strongly supports Israel in the fight against Hamas. [snip] President Biden and Vice President Harris believe a strong, secure, and democratic Israel is vital to the interests of the United States. Their commitment to Israel’s security, its qualitative military edge, its right to defend itself, and the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding is ironclad. [snip] The Administration opposes any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement.

That’s actually good stuff, and the base will hate it. They will hate it even though the document also talks about the poor Gazans and peace treaties. The tens of thousands of pro-Hamas protestors and the people in Michigan who plan to boycott the election over any support for Israel will care only that the DNC did not demand that Israel die. I predict a floor fight over this, and it will be gratifyingly ugly. (Gratifying because Democrats need to be exposed.)

Amusingly, the document also says that Trump was a weakling against Iran, in contrast to Biden’s strong stance.

If you have time, read the document. Its failure to acknowledge that Kamala is the candidate, its fantasies about everything from Biden’s accomplishments to economic and biological reality, its passion for criminals and illegal aliens over law-abiding Americans, and its schizophrenia about the Middle East really do tell you everything you need to know about the Democrat party in 2024.