Stench of antisemitism: Fetterman avoids DNC like a bad smell, knowing they won't welcome him there

Democrats claim to be the party of inclusion and tolerance, but not if you're Jewish.

That's what Sen. John Fetterman, who's Jewish and an outspoken friend of Israel, has concluded. He's steering clear of the Democratic National Convention like a bad smell.

According to the Free Press:

John Fetterman is skipping this week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, and, to hear it from him, it has nothing—literally nothing—to do with him scotch-taping photos of the Israeli hostages to his Senate office walls. Or attacking fellow Democrats Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar for falsely blaming a hospital bombing in Gaza on Israel. (“It’s truly disturbing that Members of Congress rushed to blame Israel for the hospital tragedy in Gaza. Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?”) Or comparing the pro-Hamas encampment at Columbia to a neo-Nazi rally (“Add some tiki torches and it’s Charlottesville for these Jewish students,” he tweeted).

Yeah, sure. All about spending time with his family at the top event for Democrats held every four years.

Cenk Uygur, who's a leftist commentator, lays out how dramatic it is:

Fetterman can’t show up at DNC because he’s so hated by so many people. A strident, pro-Israeli right-wing position has NEVER hurt anyone in American politics before. It was standard for every Republican and Democrat. The fact that it’s a political liability now is a sea change. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) August 19, 2024

It's not just the pro-Hamas maniacs outside the convention hall.

It's what's inside the convention hall, too:

The Democrat National Convention started last night, exactly how you'd expect.pic.twitter.com/DQvdF6tL3D — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) August 19, 2024

And Fetterman is far from the only one who's avoiding this Jew-hating sh**show.

According to CNN:

A trio of Democratic senators running in some of the most competitive races in the country are opting against attending the Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago, even as their party looks to display a heightened level of enthusiasm and unity for newly minted presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Jon Tester of Montana, and Jacky Rosen of Nevada are all not planning to attend the four-day gathering, their offices said. Other Democrats in battleground state races, including Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Sen. Tammy Baldwin of neighboring Wisconsin, are planning to attend at least some of the gathering. Brown and Tester represent states that Donald Trump carried by comfortable margins in 2016 and 2020, while Rosen represents Nevada, one of the most heated battleground states in the country for any Democrat. The absence of Brown, Tester and Rosen comes as Democrats attempt to preserve their narrow Senate majority with the possibility that a Republican pickup in any of these races could swing control of the chamber in November.

That's right, they want to win their Senate races, so they can't politically afford to be seen mingling with rabid Jew-haters on a party platform that is sure to please Hamas. It would lose them mainstream votes.

But just think of this -- this is their own party, both for Fetterman and for the three senatorial no-shows.

They all know the party is being devoured by antisemitic Jew haters. It's not even close, not even open to interpretation. So besides having to swim through the gauntlet of screaming pro-Hamas protestors and getting blamed and beaten for the actions of Israel, just to get into the place, they know it's just as bad on the inside, where the vast majority of Democrats are with the street creeps screaming from the sidelines into the buildings.

And poor Fetterman can't even rely on the staff around him to support him. Look at this bounder on payroll:

So Carrie Adams, the Fetterman comms director who called @petersavodnik of @TheFP to criticize her boss John Fetterman's less "nuanced" view of Israel than her own, has protected her tweets. She's a communications director. Whom you cannot reach. Or read. pic.twitter.com/GOGrP8L37k — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) August 19, 2024

Why any self-respecting Jewish person would want to be part of that party is beyond me. The Democrats aren't even trying to defend them, let alone encourage them to come to their convention. And Fetterman could actually do them a lot of good with the nation as a whole, if they could put him out there as proof they aren't antisemitic. But they are way past trying to put on those gaslights to the public. They're going naked in their antisemitism now.

This convention is shaping up to be a nest of vipers, a veritable rats's nest of hate. No self-respecting Jewish person should go there. That tells the rest of us a lot about this party, and it's not pretty.

