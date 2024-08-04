The absolute, extreme, extraordinary, weirdness of the left

The American media and political class have a new mantra: Conservatives and Republicans are weird.

We’re weird? Seriously? They can say that with a straight face? I’ll tell you what’s really weird.

What’s weird is men in women’s clothing, sometimes with mustaches, being placed in high positions in our government. Some of them steal suitcases and clothing.

What’s weird is Drag Queen Story Hour, where men dressed as women, often in scanty prosti-suits, gyrating on stage for very young boys and girls, are accompanied by their approving parents.

What’s weird is allowing children to access illustrated sexually explicit how-to books in school classrooms and libraries with emphases on gay sex. Mostly with young boys.

What’s weird is parents’ encouraging their little boys to be little girls in the name of love, then cutting off the relevant body parts and implanting lifeless imitations of other body parts.

What’s weird is depicting the Last Supper as a Bacchanalian hedonism festival with morbidly obese transsexuals and coevals playing key roles.

What’s weird is celebrating Christmas in the White House with prancing secular gay sprites – all for the "inclusion" of it.

What's weird is glorifying female obesity in advertising and entertainment.

What’s weird is a smiling transsexual man with fully exposed implanted breasts posing for the cameras on the White House lawn, accompanied by adoring onlookers and the president of the United States.

What’s weird is shutting down our own oil supplies and depleting our oil reserves, then insisting the prices of gas and energy are reasonable for consumers while paying Iran through the nose for their oil.

What’s weird is a man dressed like a woman being appointed to a high military position in our government.

What's weird is claiming men are women, then putting one of those men in a boxing ring with a biological woman and claiming it's not sanctioned assault.

What’s weird is an entire press apparatus given over to a false narrative about Joe Biden’s competence and maintaining the story for three and a half years.

What’s weird is allowing 8 million illegal aliens to enter our country from both borders, and not vetting them to be sure no terrorists and traffickers and agents of death come in.

What’s weird are Kamala Harris’ speeches about “the passage of time,” “unencumbered by the past,” “keep doing what we’re doing,” “space is fascinating,” "my pronouns are she/her, I'm a woman sitting at a table wearing a blue dress," and other IQ-crushing statements even AOC can’t figure out.

What’s totally weird and extremely dangerous, is this administration’s destruction of the American military in favor of DEI and affirmative action policies that degrade military competence, strength, and readiness and make us a laughingstock on a dangerous, saber-rattling world stage where madmen reign.

What’s weird is destroying the average person’s ability to buy groceries, gas, and energy and then claiming the economy is great.

What’s weird is demanding Americans suffering under Joe’s inflation be forced to buy expensive electric cars, then trying to penalize them when they don’t.

What’s weird is trying to do an internet search for Donald Trump and finding only stories about Kamala Harris.

What’s weird is claiming to be black and affecting a Southern drawl when you’re not black or Southern.

What’s weird is when American college students violently riot in favor of Muslim terrorists who slaughtered several thousand Israeli civilians without provocation, then insist Israel started it. Weirdly, these same students can't find Israel on a map.

What’s weird is allowing godless, demon-possessed, costumed, naked men and women to parade their pierced, tattooed naked genitals through city streets where children and their approving parents are encouraged to cheer them on.

What's weird is POTUS's hair-sniffing and groping of young boys and girls.

What's weird is instituting racist policies against white people, then calling them "anti-racism."

By contrast, the weirdest thing conservatives do is to gather with each other on Sundays at Church and Bible studies to worship the God who made us men and women and who are taught to love one another without having sex with them dressed as furry animals.

Image: Governor Tom Wolf, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 Deed