Speaking of conservative NeverTrumpers

You no doubt have conservative friends who strongly dislike Donald Trump. They can’t tolerate his take-no-prisoners rhetoric. His personality rubs them the wrong way -- he’s abrasive, crude, and in their opinion, obnoxious.

Their attitude reveals a form of narrow-mindedness known as tunnel vision. These conservative NeverTrumpers, when asked, typically admit that they like his policies -- securing the border, smaller government, lower taxes, and deregulation, to name a few. They say they could never vote for him, though. They apparently want a perfect candidate, but no such animal exists and they know it. They seem stuck on making the perfect the enemy of the good.

Their "...tunnel vision is over-reliance on internal information..." such as bias. They refuse to grasp that Trump’s personality might only be one percent as important as his accomplishments while in office or what he could do in a second term.

These conservative NeverTrumpers show zero gratitude for what Trump has done for them. It’s no exaggeration to say that no other Republican could have beaten Hillary Clinton in 2016. She would have been president for four or eight years. Can they even imagine what living through that would have been like?

During his first term, President Trump was able to get three conservative judges appointed to the U. S. Supreme Court. In the years since then most of the court’s rulings have been applauded by all conservatives.

Common sense should teach us that every human being is a package deal. The conservative NeverTrumpers often say something like, “I just wish he weren’t so braggadocious!”

But humans don’t come a la carte. We have to take the bad along with the good. Just like every other living person, Donald Trump is who he is.

Ron Ross Ph.D. is a former economics professor and author of The Unbeatable Market and a member of CO2 Coalition. He is a resident of Arcata, California and can be reached at rossecon@aol.com. His website is rossecon.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore