My late mother knew best

Back in the early 1980s, my mother was a big cheerleader for President Reagan. So she asked me about voting? I told her in Spanish that a legal resident could cheer but not vote. And then she screamed, again in Spanish, about becoming a citizen in time to vote in 1984. Well, she made it and I remember attending her citizenship ceremony and later she voted with my father. Two votes for Reagan that year!

I tell you this because there is a lot of talk about non-citizens voting. The Democrats deny it, saying that they can't vote. Technically they can't but they can get driver's licenses.

Anyway, I am happy to see Speaker Mike Johnson talk about this and drive home the point that elections are for U.S. citizens. Here it is:

There are few things more important to our country than ensuring the integrity of our elections. The people rightfully demand it, and Congress has a duty to act. Yet, when given the opportunity to eliminate one of the most glaring threats to fair elections, 198 House Democrats voted instead to keep the door open to fraud. The threat is very real. In nearly all 50 states today -- including every major electoral battleground state -- a noncitizen can walk into a DMV or welfare office, fill out a federal voter registration form, claim they are a U.S. citizen, and be registered to vote. That noncitizen can then cast a ballot and help decide the direction of America.

Well said, Mr. Speaker.

Honestly, it's hard to believe that this is even an issue. In most countries, especially Mexico, you need an ID to vote. No voter ID, no vote in most countries. I've spoken with friends or visitors from other countries and they can't believe that we are even having this debate.

So why are Democrats voting against it? Makes me wonder. Maybe they think that the current loose system will benefit them. I don't think that they'd support such a mess if it benefitted the GOP.

My late parents became citizens and voted. They never understood how someone who is not a citizen could vote. Maybe my parents knew best.

