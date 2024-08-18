Price controls an oldie, but no goodie

Cue Little Caesar & The Romans: “Those oldies but goodies reminds me of you.”

In this case, they remind me of my parents complaining after Fidel Castro signed an executive order to bring price controls to Cuba.

Why? Let’s see if this sound familiar. He blamed the private sector for high prices, or his version of “gouging,” but in Spanish, of course.

What happened in Cuba? Well, Castro destroyed the private sector (maybe that was the plan), and the local bodega was now run by the Castro clan.

What happened then? My mother had to stand in line to get our weekly rations. Suddenly, everything was rationed, and the only ones who had steaks on demand were the Castro brothers. Funny how that works.

Where are we now in this campaign? Well, don’t blame me for saying that I’ve seen this movie before.

This is from Nicole Russell:

I know you learned in school that socialism doesn’t work. Apparently, Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t. But what do you know? You iPhone-carrying, Starbucks-sipping, freedom-loving American? Haven’t you wondered what it would be like if your president gave away things for free? Things like a house? And groceries? Enter Kamalanomics. Hold on, it’s a ride through utopia.

Yes, it’s utopia for two groups of voters: first, the ignorant, or the same people who think Kamala is going to cancel your school debt. Second, the people who hate Trump so much that they will believe anything. A lot of people in that second group!

My guess is that the Harris-Walz team put this speech together on the run. She had to break the silence and propose a plan. Unfortunately for them, the plan was so poorly conceived that they are catching criticism from everyone. Why? Because it’s a stupid idea. Even a classic liberal knows that this is a bridge too far.

Also, it’s given the Trump side an amazing opening. It’s easy to say that someone is from the left when she proposes price controls. It’s a fat pitch if only Trump can see the pitch and stop with all of the distractions.

So now it’s on to Chicago, and let’s see what the candidate tell us then.

