James Carville’s vile, racist attack on Israel and its supporters in America

James Carville’s career matches the trajectory of the Democrat party. Once, he was a pragmatic political strategist who managed to get Bill Clinton into the White House by focusing on economic issues. Then, he was a sleazy misogynist who helped Clinton skate past his history of sexual assaults. Now, he’s just another racist Democrat operative. Nowhere is that clearer than in his racist attack on Israel and its supporters in America. According to Carville, the only reason Republicans support Israel is because they think it’s a “white” country. This is offensive and ignorant at more levels than I can count.

Carville made his unhinged remark during his own podcast to challenge the fact that, unlike the now openly antisemitic Democrats, Republicans strongly support Israel:

Democratic strategist James Carville during a Thursday podcast said Republicans only characterize themselves as Israel supporters because Jews are more white than Palestinians. [snip] “It’s really about the misogyny and the racism that drives the thing, and we got to recognize that. It’s not about any policy prescription. And the reason I suspect that most of these people describe themselves as pro-Israel is because the Jews are whiter than the Palestinians, which I think drives a lot of what they are,” Carville said.

Does Carville even listen to himself? If there’s one thing real white supremacists hate even more than blacks, it’s Jews. If the Republicans really are as racist as Democrats insist—and they’re not—they’d hate Israel more than any other nation in the world.

But as we all know, racial obsessions are a Democrat hobby horse, something that’s been driving them since the antebellum era. It was Democrats who supported race-based slavery, the one-drop rule, “separate but equal,” Jim Crow, and every other racially tied form of hate. And now, having merged themselves with Karl Marx’s communism and Mohammed’s Islam, Democrats have embraced with equal fervor Marx’s and Mohammed’s abiding hatred for Jews.

Given these facts, you’d think that Republicans could erase the smear of racism by pointing out that, unlike Democrats, they don’t define people by race but, instead, look at them as individuals. However, in the Looking-Glass World that is modern leftism, daring to believe that we should judge people by the mutable qualities over which they have control (i.e., their values) rather than by the immutable quality over which they have no control (i.e., their skin color) is racist.

This makes it impossible, of course, for a conservative to retain his values and to push back against the “R” word that Democrats throw around with such abandon. In other words, while we can theoretically defeat Carville’s racist attack through logic, Democrats no longer function in a logical world.

However, there’s an even deeper problem than logic when it comes to Carville’s smear, and that’s the disgraceful ignorance driving it.

First, there are no more anti-black racists than Arab Muslims. It was Arab Muslims who drove the slave trade, happily enslaving African blacks, regardless of their faith. Without the Arab Muslims selling blacks to Europeans, there would have been no African slave trade.

Nor is that Arab racism confined to the past. Democrats seem to have forgotten that, as little as 20 years ago, the Arab Muslims in Sudan engaged in a genocide against blacks, killing unknown numbers but possibly millions. Significantly, there is no black population group in Gaza or the West Bank.

Second, Israel is an extraordinarily open society, not just religiously but racially. While Israel is officially a Jewish state, and most of its citizens are Jewish, it has complete religious liberty, allowing non-Jewish citizens to practice their faiths subject only to the limitations of the law (e.g., no human sacrifice).

Unlike Gaza, which is 100% Arab Muslim, 21% of Israel’s population is Arab, with 82% of those Arabs being Muslim. The permanent Christian population (as opposed to the huge influx of religious tourists) is around 2%.

But Israel isn’t just divided between Jews and Arab Muslims. The Jews themselves are an ethnically diverse lot.

Although modern Zionism originated as a European concept drawing largely from Ashkenazi Jews (who tend to be light-skinned), over the decades, the Jewish population has expanded with an influx of Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews from Middle Eastern countries that expelled ancient communities after Israel’s rebirth as a nation, and African Jews from Ethiopia. In any Israeli community, skin colors vary from white as snow to completely African and everything in between.

Moreover, because the military is the great melting pot, Israelis don’t copy the American pattern of living and marrying within a single racial community. Instead, I cannot count the number of Israelis I’ve known over the years who met someone in the military and married outside of their skin color or cultural traditions. In other words, because Judaism is the common denominator, Israelis don’t care about the numerator of other racial classifications.

Carville has neither reason nor knowledge. Most significantly, he has no moral principles. Like all leftists, his only principle is power, and he will say anything to win, no matter how ignorant or defamatory.

