Our rights are being wronged, starting from the First Amendment

We are being wronged. We the people are meekly watching as our God-given rights are being stripped away by a government of men.

Hypocritical and controlling men. In far too many cases, evil men.

During — and after — the Constitutional Convention of 1787, the Founders were split on whether to add a Bill of Rights to the end of the Founding Document. Those who did not want this separate Bill of Rights still believed in these rights wholeheartedly but thought that they were so obvious and inviolable that there was no need to spell them out specifically and apart from the main text of the Constitution.

Thankfully, the Bill of Rights was eventually added to the Constitution in the form of the (first) Ten Amendments. Let’s have a look and see if these essential and natural rights are still “self-evident,” inviolable, and universally honored. (I intend to make this a series, proceeding to address the Bill of Rights Amendment by Amendment, starting, naturally, with the first one.)

The First Amendment:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof? Or abridging the freedom of speech? Or the right of the people peaceably to assemble? And to petition the government for a redress of grievances?

The government has effectively established leftism, meaning itself, as the official religion of the United States of America. And that government sure as hell prohibits the free exercise of Christianity. As some who have prayed next to an abortion mill well know. Government tells religious organizations what they can and can’t do, tells the private owner of a small bakery that he or she must make a pro—LGBTQ (or transgender) cake or be run out of business, threatens priests and pastors who read “anti-gay” passages from the Bible, typically refuses to allow benign and nominally Christian-themed flags, such as “An Appeal To Heaven,” to fly over public buildings … but has no such compunctions regarding LGBTQ — or often even Palestinian -- banners. Freedom of speech? Say or write something — anything — that goes against The Agenda, and prepare to be shamed, counseled, cancelled, or worse. Increasingly, anything that doesn’t completely comport with leftist dogma is simply branded “misinformation” and/or “hate speech.”

Sadly, fewer and fewer Americans, apparently, even want freedom of speech, the cornerstone of any free society, to be protected.

As for the right of the people to peaceably assemble? Remember the pandemic lockdowns? Most folks weren’t even allowed to peacefully assemble in their churches. For a family member’s wedding or funeral (unless you were with Team George Floyd). Or host Thanksgiving for their extended family and friends. In Minneapolis, under the “benevolent rule” of Tampon Tim Walz (The Joy Bringer), neighbors who were loosely gathered outside, on their own property, were told to get inside—now!—and were subsequently shot at (“light ‘em up!”) with paintball guns if they didn’t react quickly enough to the dictates of the stormtroopers surging down their streets.

What do you think has been the result of petitioning “the government” for “a redress of grievances” pertaining to the crimes government(s) committed against humanity during their COVID-1984 orgy of authoritarianism?

Only (big) government would try to turn our natural rights into wrongs and attempt to strip us of our innate and unalienable protections and dignity. Only big government could. As has been proven many times over by communist -- and other tyrannical -- regimes throughout history.

The more rights the people possess, the fewer the government does. And vice versa. Governments know this. Which is why they want to strip them from you. The Founders knew this, too. Which is why they did everything conceivable to direct power to the people rather than to their rulers. (Limited government, “of the people, by the people, for the people.”)

Tragically, we the people seem to have forgotten this. So it is not surprising that we — and our rights — are being wronged.

