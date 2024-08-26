RFK, Jr. gave the Democrats some saving medicine, if they take it

At the end of the day, President Trump can win an Electoral College victory against Vice President Kamala Harris.

He did it in 2016 and almost did it again in 2020. He has several paths to 270 electoral votes, with or without Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

All the same, the Kennedy endorsement was helpful.

What did RFK, Jr. do?

He popped Kamala's balloon and pointed out just how far left his uncle's party has become.

Yes, this is not your father’s Democrat party. Today’s party doesn’t have right turn signals, or for that matter, brakes. The steering wheel always moves to the left lane!

RFK, Jr. also pointed out how the party's mantra, that Trump is a threat to democracy, is its own threat to democracy itself.

In his speech in Arizona endorsing Trump, Kennedy said: “The DNC deployed aligned judges to throw me and other candidates off the ballot and to throw President Trump in jail. It ran a sham primary that was rigged to prevent any serious challenge to President Biden. Then, when a predictably bungled debate performance precipitated the palace coup against President Biden, the same shadowy DNC operatives appointed his successor, also without an election. They installed a candidate who was so unpopular with voters that she dropped out in 2020 without winning a single delegate,” Kennedy said. “My uncle and my father both relished debate. They prided themselves on their capacity to go toe-to-toe with any opponent in the battle over ideas. They would be astonished to learn of a Democratic Party presidential nominee who, like Vice President Harris, has not appeared in a single interview or unscripted encounter with voters for 35 days. This is profoundly undemocratic. How are people to choose when they don’t know whom they are choosing, and how must this look to the rest of the world?” “Instead of showing us her substance and character, the DNC and its media organs engineered a surge of popularity for Vice President Harris based on, well, nothing—no policies, no interviews, no debates—only smoke and mirrors and balloons in a highly-produced Chicago circus,” he said. “How did the Democratic Party choose a candidate who has never done an interview or a debate during the entire election cycle? We know the answers. They did it by weaponizing government agencies. They did it by abandoning democracy,” Kennedy said. “They did it by silencing the opposition and by disenfranchising American voters. What most alarms me isn’t how the Democratic Party conducts its internal affairs or runs its candidates. What alarms me is the resort to censorship and media control and the weaponization of federal agencies.”