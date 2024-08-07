My pronouns are 'He' and 'Her'

God-fearing people recognize that the effort to demolish the two God-given genders is a shaking of the fist at the Almighty. After all, the first chapter of the Bible says: “God created man in His own image, in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them” (Genesis 1:27). This paradigm empowers females who are created in the imago dei. They are different from males, but equal to them at the level of essence. Nature and biology confirm God’s binary design.

Unfortunately, we live in a post-Christian society. Sane arguments often fall on deaf ears. The secular elites who control education and the media have marginalized those who provide biblical explanations. Given this sad reality, might there be another way to end the compelled speech of pronoun lunacy in which people can decide which pronouns they will be referred to by?

Perhaps one creative answer to the problem can be found via grammar.

Case and case endings form one component of grammar. “Case” refers to the role a noun plays in a sentence. Take the sentence: “The child kicked the ball over the fence.” In this sentence, child is the subject, ball is the direct object, and fence is the indirect object.

In some languages, the actual nouns change depending on their case. For example, in Arabic, the subject of a sentence receives an extra final vowel of “u.” The direct object receives an extra final vowel of “a.” And the indirect object receives an extra final vowel of “i.” Case impacts writing and pronunciation. To hypothetically add the Arabic case-endings to our previous English sentence, we would have: The childu kicked the balla over the fenci.

Things are simpler in English since nouns do not change depending on case. Except if they are pronouns. In fact, pronouns constitute the only aspect of English grammar which reflect case. Native English speakers will not need to think about why one says, “He knows her.” Those learning English will have to learn that it is improper English to say, “He knows she.” Neither is it correct to say, “Her knows him.” Making case-related pronoun mistakes is common for English language learners. Babies possess the language supercomputer God gave them; they learn grammar perfectly without thinking twice about it.

Our English grammatical chart states:

Subject pronouns: Object Pronounces: I I You You You You He Him She Her It It We Us They Them

The Pronoun Solution

At present, leftists have declared that people have the right to be called the pronouns of their choosing. Someone named John, for instance, could insist on being referred to by teachers, colleagues, etc. as “She” and “Her.” Anyone who violate these preferences is presumed to be guilty of aggression, injustice, and even bullying. Some employers even require people to sign their letters and emails with the inclusion of their preferred pronouns.

I would like to get into this game too. I demand that when I am referred to as the subject of the sentence, I am referred to as “he.” I likewise demand that when I am referred to as the direct or indirect object of a sentence, I am referred to as “her.”

For example, if someone asked another person about me: “What do you think of Newt?” They would need to respond something like: “I hate Newt. He is a tyrant. He never does what you ask of her.” Note that “he” is used when Newt is the subject of the sentence, and “her” is used at the end when Newt is the object of the sentence. If they failed to honor my preferred pronouns and said, “…He never does whatever you ask of him…” this would be a violation. I would report this, and press charges, if possible.

Mary could likewise insist on her pronouns being “She” and “Him.” Those speaking or writing about Mary would have to write something like: “I appreciate Mary. She is a great friend. I have no better friend than him. She is a great listener.” Or she could insist on “He” and “Her” (as does Newt).

Can you imagine if as many people as possible insisted upon this practice? Might it cause the regime of verbal tyranny to collapse? Though we are in the process of butchering English with the improper use of “they,” the mind can factor in this mutation and get used to it. However, since native English speakers calculate pronoun case automatically and subconsciously, it would be nearly impossible to speak and write in a way that could satisfy those who insist on different gendering pronouns that are case-dependent.

If enough people insisted on this, me believes we could end this lunacy in short order.

