Making sense out of nonsense

As the MSM try to memory-hole Tim Walz’s personal story of stolen valor and communist policies, there are many opinion pieces saying they won’t get away with it.

I’m sorry to break it to the authors of these articles, but they might.

The American media are skilled at taking straightforward situations and mucking them up to be unrecognizable, complex messes. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman come to mind.

Anyone with a brain could look at that situation and see exactly what happened. But by the time the dream team and the media were finished, the idea that the entire LAPD had framed a football star to cover up a cartel drug hit was considered a credible “theory” of the crime. It was beyond stupid. But it got OJ off.

In this case, the lie is obvious, and so is the reason for the lie.

But sometimes the lie is obvious, and the reason for the lie seems nonexistent, like the explanation for why Beach Boy Dennis Wilson hung out with Charley Manson.

I don’t doubt any of the details of the story about how the Mansons ended up in Dennis Wilson’s house and life. But every author who has ever written about the relationship has concluded (and I’m paraphrasing here) that “Dennis Wilson was drawn into Charles Manson’s circle by the allure of sex ... and the [STD-infested] girls that Charlie could provide.”

That is the obvious lie.

Dennis Wilson was rich, famous, a rock star, and an extremely handsome one at that.

Charles Manson was an ex-con, poor, short, not famous, not a rock star, and ugly.

Rock stars don’t need short, poor ex-con trolls to help them get girls. Even the ugliest rock stars get girls. Ask Keith Richards (or Lyle Lovett) if you don’t believe me.

A far more plausible explanation for Dennis keeping Charley around would be that with Charley came access to drugs. But even this falls short. Laurel Canyon? Early ’70s? I’m betting that Dennis Wilson couldn’t step out his front door and swing a dead cat without hitting a dealer.

I know it doesn’t matter how Dennis Wilson got girls. But if it doesn’t matter, why have the obvious lie?

The murder of Matthew Shepard makes a whole lot more sense as told in The Book of Matt. The author outlines a story where Matthew had already had sexual liaisons with his killers multiple times. There was crystal meth involved. And the reason for the murder was that the killers thought Matthew knew about a large meth shipment arriving in town, and he wouldn’t give them details (because he didn’t actually have any). In other words, it was a tweaker crime.

The theory makes a hell of a lot more sense than the official version — the one where poor naïve Matt picks up on straight guys in a straight bar and gets killed because the straight guys lured him into a trap with sexual promises, in order to kill a gay man just for kicks.

It just makes no sense that a gay man would go around straight bars in Wyoming running game...unless he was hopped up on meth, and dealing with people he knew.

These examples may seem trivial, but the implications for everyone in the US were anything but. Dennis Wilson picking up the hitchhiking Mansons ended hitchhiking as viable transportation. The OJ trial result led to deteriorating race relations, and the Matthew Shepard hate crime narrative opened up the whole “alphabet mafia as victims” can of worms.

Now the media are at it again (maybe just still at it). They are busy painting Tampon Tim the Communist as a moderate Midwesterner and Cackles from Cali as the Second Coming.

“Harris and Walz” sounds like an ambulance-chasing law firm — “no fee unless we win” (and isn’t that the truth? there will be fees aplenty if they “win”). They aren’t the best and the brightest. They aren’t champions of the underdogs.

She’s a mediocre lawyer who couldn’t cut it in the private sector, and he’s a failed teacher (or something) who couldn’t cut it in the public sector.

Kackles as Jesus and Tampon Tim as the moderate are as ludicrous a narrative as the “Trump is Hitler” lie.

It’s time to put an end to the nonsense. The U.S. government came up with a “zombie defense plan.” Really? Why? Do they have a plan for a Klingon invasion? Maybe a contingency in case BarbiWorld tries to invade? No...your tax dollars get spent on black projects, and they cover it up by saying they spent the money defending against zombies. Duh!

Nonsense is nonsense, and when it comes from venerated institutions, the consequences are catastrophic.

Stop tolerating nonsense. Bruce Jenner wears dresses, Donald Trump isn’t a Nazi, zombies aren’t attacking, Matt Shepard was playing a dangerous game, OJ was found liable in civil court, Manson was much more than a drifter (and Laurel Canyon was more than cheap rock star housing), Epstein didn’t kill anyone, and Tampon Tim isn’t a moderate Midwesterner.

Image: Tim Walz, public domain.