Leftists emulating evil: The Nazis were also woke

We’ve already seen how there is an eerie overlap between the Harris-Walz images and slogans and those of the Nazis, Soviets, and Chinese communists. But fate weirdly slated them to adopt an iconic Nazi sloganeering concept that was even present in a memorable moment in the best of the Indiana Jones movies. So witness the woke crossover of the Nazi and Un-Democratic parties, a word concept voiced by Volkskomrade Kamala herself, our glorious vice president.

Historic propaganda imagery of the Nazi era will always feature the D.E. (Deutschland Erwache) banner, which was one of the iconic symbols of the NSDAP — the Nazi party. With Deutschland translating to Germany and Erwache to “wake” or “awake,” the Nazis were forever marching around in their Hugo Boss uniforms with D.E. banners displaying the hakenkreuz, proudly declaring that they were woke. The video that presents the overwhelming evidence of Hitler's Socialism also makes the case that they were woke, at the 38-minute time index:

As outlined in the script and reference notations for the video:

Hitler also wanted to collectivise the race and create a “People’s State” or “People’s Community” — a Volksgemeinschaft. The idea was to abolish distinctions between classes, genders and so on, and equalise all Germans in the community. Arguably he didn’t achieve this, but there was an attempt to solve the class and gender problem. In other words, he was woke before many of you Antifa-lot were a twinkle in Mussolini’s eye. But in order to make his people’s commune, he would have to centrally plan the removal of the “capitalist Jews” from society.

The left has always been emulating evil, and fate must be pranking the far left now, because they adopted one of the Nazis’ primary ad concepts. This is probably why they are keeping quiet about their socialist national agenda.

We can expect some pushback from one group of leftist authoritarian collectivists being compared to another group of leftist authoritarian collectivists. They will likely try their usual tactic of redefining the word in question to exclude certain facts or groups conveniently as is usually the case when they argue whether a group of socialists were socialists.

Anti-liberty leftists reserve to themselves the privilege of redefining words for their convenience of the moment. But the correlations are easily referenced with multiple translation services and German-English dictionaries down through the decades.

We would be remiss if we didn’t offer an example of our dear vice president and her “words of wisdom” on being “woke”:

This Nazi sloganeering concept was prominently featured in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Indiana (Harrison Ford) has to go to Berlin to recover his father’s Holy Grail diary. In one of the more memorable moments of the movie, Indiana comes face to face with Adolf Hitler (Michael Sheard), while the infamous D.E. banners wave in the background:

The odds are that the moment is going to be even more memorable now with the propaganda connection to the Un-Democratic Party.

The nation’s socialist left seems to be moving closer and closer to emulating the worst collectivists of the past and emulating evil. But fate seems to have intervened, and they adopted advertising slogans that mimic the worst of the worst with the terminology of being woke. This juxtaposition should be abhorrent to anyone who believes in decency and individual liberty. Point these facts out to anyone who thinks “woke” is a meaningless slogan. It’s not. It portends the advance of evil. We’ve seen this before.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: paul_houle via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.