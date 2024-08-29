How badly does Donald want a second term?

Labor Day is nearing, and this is when people who are going to vote in the upcoming presidential election pay close attention to the remaining candidates.

I am settled on voting for Trump. I wish my confidence were higher in his chances. Since he “came down the escalator” and announced his candidacy in 2015, the Democrats and their allies in big media have been hosing him with the most toxic sewage imaginable. They have impeached him twice, charged him with crimes, and attacked his wealth. He was wounded and nearly killed by an assassin while campaigning on July 13th.

I recently watched an interview with Mr. Trump in which he described his relationship with his older brother, Fred. Trump loved his brother, who had addiction problems. Donald described how his older brother warned him about alcohol and tobacco. It showed me a side of Mr. Trump that we rarely get to see. His love for his brother, his sadness about his brother’s early demise, and his ability to empathize with folks struggling with addictions were clear to see. The interview showed me a real man, not Mr. Nasty.

Mr. Trump is clearly flying into headwinds as November 5th approaches. He remains, however, his own worst enemy in this campaign. He believes that all the opposition entitles him to be rude and obnoxious. He said this in one of his recent “Where is Kamala?” news conferences.

As I write this, former President Trump is running what amounts to a “I’m Perfect and She’s Stupid” campaign. This campaign is offensive and a lie. As the patriarch of Downton Abbey said, “All of us have chapters in our lives we do not want others to read.” Mr. Trump’s frequent use of “Like you’ve never seen before” or “You’ll get tired of winning” catchphrases makes his enemies and many who support him roll their eyes in frustration. Like the rest of us, Mr. Trump has his flaws. Pretending otherwise is not helping his cause.

Many stalwart Trump supporters insist that there's a virtue to letting "Trump be Trump." Behind that statement, though, lies the implied claim that Trump is uncoachable. Nobody is, nor should they be. God has given Donald many gifts, but he is prone to mistakes like the rest of us. If he wants to win in November, he needs to drop the “I’m Perfect and She’s Stupid” campaign.

Harris and her party have many policies that are unpopular. The economy stinks and the deficit is a ticking timebomb. Mr. Trump has a record of accomplishments, and she does not. The Bible says “Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.” Is Mr. Trump willing to humbly show us that he learned from his successes and mistakes in his first term? Is he willing to come off his high horse and get real? How badly does Donald want a second term?

Ned Cosby, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is a former pastor, veteran Coast Guard officer, and a retired English high school teacher. His novel OUTCRY is a love story exposing the refusal of Christian leaders to report and discipline clergy who sexually abuse our young people. This work of fiction addresses crimes that are all too real. Cosby has also written RECOLLECTIONS FROM MY FATHER’S HOUSE, tracing his own odyssey from 1954 to the present. For more info, visit Ned Cosby