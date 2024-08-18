Kamala’s inflation rhetoric misses the real culprit

Kamala is outraged at grocery stores that have a net profit margin of around 2%. Somehow, she blames them for the high inflation that is causing them to live paycheck to paycheck, clean out their savings, and run up their credit card debt.

But she didn’t say a word about Google, whose net profit margin is 13 times what the grocery store margins are. Could it be that they are special because they find a way to favor Democrats and harm Republicans on their almost monopolistic search engine? Could it be that they are special as they support the green pushers while their carbon footprint, with their data centers and A.I., is massive?

It seems that as long as they pretend, they will be special and not blamed for inflation.

Facebook also was not mentioned despite its margin being 34.34%, or 17 times a grocery store’s. Of course, Zuckerburg spent hundreds of millions to beat Trump in 2020.

Current and historical gross margin, operating margin and net profit margin for Alphabet (GOOG) over the last 10 years. Profit margin can be defined as the percentage of revenue that a company retains as income after the deduction of expenses. Alphabet net profit margin as of March 31, 2024 is 26.7%. Current and historical gross margin, operating margin and net profit margin for Meta Platforms (META) over the last 10 years. Profit margin can be defined as the percentage of revenue that a company retains as income after the deduction of expenses. Meta Platforms net profit margin as of March 31, 2024 is 34.34%.

Then there is Microsoft, with a profit margin of 35.96%, or almost 18 times that of a grocery store. Bill Gates, one of the richest men in the world, is a huge Democrat-supporter. He and the other rich green pushers pretend they offset their massive carbon footprint by purchasing worthless pieces of paper called carbon credits. Gates and the billionaires at Facebook and Google got much richer during COVID, when Democrats were working very hard to harm small businesses.

Current and historical gross margin, operating margin and net profit margin for Microsoft (MSFT) over the last 10 years. Profit margin can be defined as the percentage of revenue that a company retains as income after the deduction of expenses. Microsoft net profit margin as of March 31, 2024 is 35.96%.

Democrats also go after oil companies even though Exxon’s margin of 10% is a third of Google, Facebook, and Microsoft. Of course, to Democrats, oil companies, which have made the country thrive for over 150 years, are evil. They should be thankful that oil companies have greatly improved our quality and length of life instead of seeking to destroy them.

Net margin is calculated as Net Income divided by its Revenue. Exxon Mobil‘s Net Income for the three months ended in Jun. 2024 was $9,240 Mil. Exxon Mobil‘s Revenue for the three months ended in Jun. 2024 was $89,986 Mil. Therefore, Exxon Mobil‘s net margin for the quarter that ended in Jun. 2024 was 10.27%.

Then the Biden and Harris administration go after airlines and their junk fees when United’s profit margin is just 5.28%. The airlines have to invest billions each year and have a very small margin, yet the power-hungry Democrats want to tell them exactly how to run their business. Here is a hint: if they are forced to give up their so-called junk fees, they will have to raise their prices elsewhere. It won’t decrease inflation.

Profit margin can be defined as the percentage of revenue that a company retains as income after the deduction of expenses. United Airlines Holdings Inc net profit margin as of March 31, 2024 is 5.28%.

If Kamala wants to blame someone for high inflation, she should look at all the people who are allowed to rob stores blind in California and elsewhere, where there are no repercussions. Their net profit margin is 100%, and stores either have to offset the costs with higher prices close. Who is to blame for this? Kamala herself supported Prop. 47, which allows stealing up to $950 every day in as many stores as they like. Not once have I heard Kamala rail against this idiotic law or against Soros-supported prosecutors who allow career criminals to roam the street and destroy society.

Image via Pixabay. Pixabay License.