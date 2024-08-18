What sort of chaos can we expect at the Democrat Convention?

The Chicago DNC Convention is on. Comparisons to the last Chicago DNC Convention back in 1968 make Democrats nervous. Convention-goers are being told not to use their real names when checking in for fear of being targeted. Law enforcement assures Chicagoans and the country that they have everything under control. They don’t.

Ferguson, Minneapolis, New York City, San Francisco, and almost every Democrat-controlled city are tinderboxes waiting for the match. Whether the issue was BLM, organized theft, Hamas, or just plain wilding in the streets tangentially connected to Use of Force incidents by the police, the purveyors of violence know something you don’t: politicians and woke police leadership will not use necessary overwhelming force to quell violence and destruction and theft of property. Riots and violence are on the way.

Any good excuse is enough to see Chicago go up in flames as first, the antisemitic pro-Hamas groups gin up disruptions, violence, and general mayhem, shortly followed by looting and arson from the locals who won’t miss an excellent opportunity to do what they do best…destroy and steal. I don’t know for sure that this will happen, but I highly expect it. And, if you are wondering if I’m racist, I’m not; I simply look at recent history for guidance.

If it does happen, what I expect is an almost ceremonial large turnout of law enforcement with orders to respect the rights of those protesting and to let the looting, arson, and violence play themselves out in contained areas. This is the same logic and strategy used in past incidents of mass violence since the George Floyd era.

Why do we expect it to be different this time? Chicago’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, is an absolute burn-it-down Marxist who will not miss an opportunity to tear down our social and economic framework while decrying it all. He is to the left of former mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was universally panned for being too far left, even for Chicago. Chicago’s police force has been defunded, defanged, and depleted by the last two mayors and is the poster child for unrestrained mayhem, with over 1,200 shootings so far this year.

Chicago is another failed sanctuary city with a large homeless and illegal alien population threatening to bankrupt it. We know from past actions across the country, specifically in Chicago, that law enforcement is relegated to cleanup and paperwork when policemen show up at all. As a city, Chicago’s recent history would not inspire anyone to believe that the police will meet force with force. Trying to keep the hooligans away will be ineffective. Once the violence starts, progressive lawyers will be standing by to ensure that the rights of the lawbreakers and anarchists are respected. When arrested, they’ll be released faster than the LEOs can do their paperwork so they can get back on the street. The only question is whether Kamala will be paying their bail this time.

I expect mayhem; how about you?

How would a violent DNC affect Harris’s polling numbers? Kamala is already seeing her honeymoon begin to tatter; her unforced error promising $1.7 trillion in new entitlements was likely a significant boost for Trump. Harris is burdened with a considerable handicap: she must woo her left flank while trying to prove she has a different plan from failed Bidenomics. With luck and a little bit of history, perhaps the nearly twenty million undecided voters will use their minds and not their emotions in deciding who the next president should be.

God bless America.

Allan J. Feifer: Patriot, author, businessman, thinker, and strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.

Image: William Warby via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.