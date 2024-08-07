Illinois legislative staffers want to unionize, Democrat bosses keep fighting back

Illinois has been run by Democrats for years. Democrats are supposedly pro-union. Illinois is not a right-to-work state. Illinois Democrats pass all sorts of laws that force private companies to cave to unions, to the detriment of the employer and the business.

Illinois requires any business that receives government money to adhere to racist prevailing wage laws, a move which makes everything more expensive.

Yet somehow, these Democrats won’t support their own employees to join a union. They fight them tooth and nail. From Patrick M. Keck at The State Journal-Register:

Illinois House Speaker's staff continues attempt to unionize Staffers attempting to unionize in House Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch’s office are continuing their suit against the Hillside Democrat. The Illinois Legislative Staff Association filed a response on July 31 to the speaker's motion to dismiss their case, alleging Welch has failed to engage in collective bargaining. The association formed in 2022 after voters approved the Workers' Rights Amendment that November — codifying a worker's ability to organize and collectively bargain in the state constitution. The Illinois Public Labor Relations Act, Welch’s attorneys write in their motion to dismiss, excludes employees of the Illinois General Assembly from its definition of a ‘public employee’ thus providing them no pathway to unionize. This was also the finding of the Illinois Labor Relations Board when they denied the association’s petition to form a bargaining unit in March 2023.

Look at the claim made by Welch’s lawyers, as well as the ruling from the Illinois Labor Relations Board—they claim that employees working in the legislature aren’t public employees. I would ask a simple question: Who the heck pays these legislative staffers? The answer is the taxpayers; of course they are public employees. Why should anyone respect a ruling from this board when they’re so pathetically biased and just plain illogical?

Where are Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Dick Durbin to demand that Democrats stop exploiting their workers?

It is actually very humorous and sad that these supposedly pro-union people who dictate what the private sector can and can’t do, won’t let their own employees join together and bargain for more benefits.

Think of some of the other things that rules-for-me-but-not-for-thee Democrats do:

They and their rich supporters send their kids to the schools of their choice, like the president of the Chicago Teachers Union Stacy Davis Gates did, but they block poor and minority children from having the freedom of choice to go to better schools.

They can challenge any election they like, but their political opposition cannot.

They claim they are for “democracy” and free and fair elections, but then they go and anoint Kamala who got no votes, and bulldoze over calls from their own constituents to hold a vote for a new candidate after Biden’s withdrawal.

They fly around in private jets, live in mansions, and drive gas guzzlers, but they tell ordinary folks to give up all modern amenities and luxuries, like our cars, gas grills, hamburgers, and the ability to power our houses with affordable coal and natural gas, because we’re destroying the planet.

They say they are for pro-woman, but then they force females to compete against men in sports, and force them to be exposed to peckers in locker rooms.

They can spout whatever violent political rhetoric they want, but anyone who supports MAGA or President Trump is labeled an existential threat to the country.

Democrats are liars and hypocrites; all they want is power! The only place they seem to want freedom of choice is so they can abort babies throughout a pregnancy, no matter how viable a child is, just like China and North Korea.

