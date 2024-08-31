Got TDS? Try independence and reclaim your freedom!

The cure for anyone afflicted with TDS, warning: side effects may include a sudden desire for freedom, an awakening of rational thought, and nausea in reaction to leftist lies.

Have you ever found yourself trying to reason with someone who refuses to listen to the facts of logical reality and falls back on the vacuous mantra that they're voting for Vice President Comrade Kamala simply because she’s not Donald Trump?

Then maybe they can be helped with a dose of independence, the cure for TDS taking the internet by storm.

Are you or someone you know suffering from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)? Symptoms may include blindly trusting the mainstream media, ignoring real issues like inflation and illegal immigration, and an uncontrollable urge to vote "Anyone But Trump." But don't worry, help is here! Introducing Independence -- the revolutionary treatment for regaining your ability to think independently. Side effects may include rational thought, identifying propaganda, and a sudden love for democracy. Ask your doctor if Independence is right for you, and start enjoying your freedoms again! #IndependenceCure #ThinkForYourself #ByeByeTDS

Because the best way to get past the marketing arm of the DNC, the National Socialist media is to produce effective content that quickly gets to the point, and destroys their propaganda efforts. This content is from RFK’s Jr VP Pick Nicole Shanahan and is probably the best political ad we’ve seen.

Remember that the reason the ad is so funny is that it’s all based on facts, and it will be more than hilarious if our media ‘overlords’ try to fact-check it and fail. More than likely, they’ll have to ignore it and pretend it doesn’t exist, much like Comrade Kamala’s communistic policies.

Please pass this one on, but remember to warn people of the ‘side effects’ of Independence, which may include: The awakening of rational thought, successfully identifying propaganda, Freedom of Choice, and loss of hatred. Along with the possible symptoms of nausea when consuming ‘news’ content from the National Socialist media.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: OpenClipArt