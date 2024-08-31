Tim Walz’s brother supports Trump and fears power in Tim’s hands

We’ve learned that Tim Walz is a compulsive liar, a China apologist (or even a stooge), comfortable with tyranny (as his COVID policies showed), and the hardest of hard leftists. Now, it’s emerged that his own brother despises him. What’s interesting about this revelation when you sit down and think about it is how many high-profile leftists have close family members who hate them.

No matter how you feel about her, Laura Loomer is willing to dig, and her most recent digging discovered that Tim Walz’s brother, Jeff, dislikes his brother both personally and politically.

It began when Loomer discovered that Jeff donated to Trump’s campaign in 2016:

NEW:



🚨🚨🚨



Tim Walz @GovTimWalz and @KamalaHarris are such a bad Presidential ticket that Walz’s own BROTHER is supporting Donald Trump instead.



According to these FEC records, Jeff Walz, the brother of VP candidate Tim Walz, donated to President Trump’s presidential… pic.twitter.com/6wEwGo6bCu — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 30, 2024

Looking at that in a vacuum, the only conclusion you can draw is that the brothers have different political ideologies. That’s not uncommon within a single family. Even the fact that Jeff was deeply upset when Democrat flunkies indicted Trump in New York on March 30, 2023, couldn’t be read to mean that he thought his brother, specifically, was a problem:

EXCLUSIVE:



🚨🚨🚨🚨



Jeff Walz, the brother of Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz @Tim_Walz donated to President Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign and said “We’ve just become a third world banana republic” on his Facebook page on March 30, 2023, which is the same… https://t.co/c7RN5BsDLa pic.twitter.com/HSiXwVVILR — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 30, 2024

However, it turns out that Jeff doesn’t just have political disagreements with Tim. Instead, he dislikes Tim and thinks he’s unfit to serve in public office.

When Kamala named Tim as her Veep candidate, Jeff wasn’t pleased or proud. He didn’t go around saying, “I don’t agree with my brother’s politics, but I’m so happy for him.” Instead, Jeff said that Tim isn’t “the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

BREAKING:



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



Tim Walz’s @Tim_Walz own brother Jeff Walz (who lives in Florida) just said his brother Tim (Kamala Harris’s VP pick) is “Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”



Jeff Walz’s comments come after publication of my expose… https://t.co/Pimh3YqEfm pic.twitter.com/iJuH5PrEAm — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 31, 2024

As the post notes, Jeff didn’t want to go public with his concerns about Tim. However, once Loomer brought Jeff to national attention, he became more forthcoming on Facebook, even suggesting that he might appear at a Trump rally:

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE:



🚨 Tim Walz’s brother Jeff responds to my report by condemning all of Walz’s ideology and saying he’s thinking about getting on stage at a Trump rally to tell stories about his brother Tim Walz and his poor character🚨



Jeff Walz just made a Facebook post in… https://t.co/TW06BxMcm8 pic.twitter.com/FCTUK70WQz — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 31, 2024

“Haven't spoke to him (Tim) in 8 years. I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology. My family wasn't given any notice thst [sic] he was selected and denied security the days after.” Jeff posted about how he has been thinking about telling his story at a Trump rally, posting, “I've thought hard about doing something like that! I'm torn between that and just keeping my family out of it. The stories I could tell. Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.”

My advice to Jeff Walz: Now that you’re a public figure thanks to Loomer’s reporting, you may as well get on stage and tell your story.

When I shared this news with Monica Showalter, she had an interesting response:

What is it with Democrats who have so many family members who can't stand them? Obama’s brother thought he was a fraud, Kamala’s dad can’t stand her, Meghan Markle is estranged from her family, and now Walz has a brother who says he’s a problem. The press focuses on a distant relative who dislikes Trump, but for Democrats, it’s often close relatives who know them well.

My suspicion is that these high-achieving Democrats all have some variant of narcissistic personality disorder. For whatever reason, they feel empty inside, so they construct an artificial persona around that emptiness. These people are often highly successful because the only thing that feeds that persona is external signs of success: power, money, and adulation.

These people are also sheer hell in personal relationships. While they’re very good at reading and manipulating other people’s emotions, they lack empathy. For them, emotions are tools rather than how humans connect.

Narcissists are also strikingly dishonest—or at least normal people see them as dishonest. In the narcissists’ minds, the “truth” is not something fixed. It’s simply whatever will benefit them at the moment. That’s why they pass lie detector tests. In practical terms, this means Kamala lying about working at McDonald’s and constantly shifting her stated political values (all while advancing leftist policies), and Tim Walz lying about everything.

Maybe Jeff Walz is the jerk, and Tim is the suffering soul in the relationship. But knowing what we do about Tim—liar, despot, and leftist—my money is on Jeff as the normal one who speaks the truth.

Image: YouTube screen grab (cropped).