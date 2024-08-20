Could help be on the way ... from RFK, Jr.?

With a tight race and unscrupulous secretaries of state running rigged vote-counting operations in swing states, President Trump has got his work cut out for him, not helped by close and sometimes falling poll numbers.

Help may be on the way.

According to JustTheNews:

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr's running mate, Nicole Shanahan, has stated that the campaign is exploring a potential withdrawal from the race in favor of endorsing former President Donald Trump. “There’s two options that we're looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Waltz presidency because we draw more votes from Trump," she said. "Or we walk away right now and join forces with with Donald Trump and explain to our base why we're making this decision.” Shanahan made the remarks during an appearance on Impact Theory. Reports emerged this month that Kennedy had approached the Harris campaign about endorsing her in exchange for a cabinet position, which the Kennedy campaign denied. Kennedy previously met with Trump in the wake of an assassination attempt against him and video footage leaked of an exchange in which Trump appeared to signal openness to working with Kennedy in some capacity.

That Shanahan, who is very far left, would say that is pretty dramatic.

But it might make sense from the RFK, Jr. point of view. He's got about five or ten or percent of the vote based on various polls, but he keeps getting treated like the fringiest of the fringy candidates, not getting the time of day from Democrat officials controlled by the Bidenites.

The Biden camp and all its Democrat pawns in the states and media have shut Kennedy out of the presidential debates, not even allowing him to say his piece.

They've done even worse by conspiring with state officials to rig him off the ballot in many states. They've prevented voters from voting for him even if they want to.

And in the mother of all pettiness, dangerous pettiness, Joe Biden has witheld Secret Service protection to Robert F. Kennedy. Jr., son of an assassinated presidential candidate and nephew of an assassinated president. He has presented significant proof of dangers from assassins, too, and only until after the attempted assassination of President Trump did he get any protection at all. It had cost his campaign millions, meaning, the Bidenites were also trying to bankrupt his campaign the way they have tried to do with President Trump.

If anyone has a really good reason to not want to align with Joe Biden, just consider how shabbily they have treated him.

Trump, by contrast, has been fairly friendly and open to him, as the JustTheNews report indicated.

Who would you choose if you were him, a person largely of the political center, an old-style Democrat, the most well-liked candidate by the public according to polls, bereft of money now and unable to carry on the campaign, yet the door is open for a potential role with President Trump?

Kennedy probably wouldn't bring all of his voters with him, some may go to Biden, but he would probably bring quite a few. That in turn could help Trump's margin, which Turmp will need in padded form to beat back all the rigging and cheating from the Democrats counting votes.

But it's not just votes he could bring. If RFK, Jr. gets some kind of role in the Trump White House or cabinet, especially in an area like public health, he could be street cred for Trump, too, whose handling of the COVID pandemic had ups and downs, in no small part based on the sleazy scheming of public health bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx. Both plotted against him to enact lockdowns and junk science restrictions like masks and closing skateboard parks, while lying to Congress and holding huge conflicts of interest. Appointing RFK. Jr. as a czar or overseer of public health bureaucracies would not only benefit the public, it would reassure those voters who are angry about Trump's handling of the pandemic, and fear another such handling as well as take that load off from President Trump, who can't watch those little creeps every minute.

Right now, the rumors are rife, but it's one of those things that seems too good to be true.

RFK, Jr. could be just-in-time help for President Trump in not only winning the election but in helping him govern. What's more, he would stand vindicated, not only for his past skepticism of COVID shenanigans for which he was reviled as a conspiracy theorist, but put in a place where he could shine. Put Elon Musk in charge of government efficiency, and ... wow!

Too good to be true? Maybe. But stranger things have happened in this electoral cycle.

Let's hope it happens.

Go for it, RFK!

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed