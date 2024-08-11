Contemplating what a Harris presidency will do to America

If you’re wondering what a Harris presidency will look like, past is prologue—and it isn’t pretty.

The last few years in America have been a smoldering battleground. We have endured combative flare-ups when hooligans, at the least provocation, have set buildings aflame, torched whole city blocks, destroyed automobiles, broken into and robbed stores, and fought with police.

We have endured an invasion of epic proportions, whereby millions of illegals have poured over our borders, with overt encouragement from Democrat-run cities and their non-profit proxies. Once there, these lawbreakers are treated like VIPs, for they’re housed in luxury hotels, fed three meals a day, and given free education and healthcare, and even smartphones. Meanwhile, hard-working, down-on-their-luck Americans are given scraps.

Are the illegal aliens even grateful for this largesse? That’s debatable. Many have complained about their free lodgings and food and have even been photographed giving officials the finger whenever their exorbitant demands are not met. Or just because they can.

Image made using a Mao-era poster.

Illegal immigrants cost Americans an estimated $42 billion annually in federal welfare handouts, far outstripping the taxes some pay. And of course, that doesn’t account for state welfare handouts to people who broke into America. The working poor, who need to work two or three jobs in the Biden economy to pay their bills, bear the brunt of this immoral arrangement.

Coupling the cost of these unwelcome guests with Biden’s insane shutdown of America’s energy production, we are all paying higher prices. Increased energy costs result in more expensive gas, groceries, distribution costs, and the price of airline tickets, all of which have skyrocketed. Inflation is fueled by government subsidies for favored people and initiatives.

Overt Jew-hatred, which used to operate at the fringes of the America polity, is here at an epic scale. It’s fueled by academic leftism, homegrown bigots, and third-world invaders.

The 2024 election mirrors the clash between two diametrically opposed world views of how America should be governed. Harris talks of going forward. To where and what? She is fond of saying we are not burdened by what has been. But we are burdened by her past, and we will be terribly burdened by the bleak, tribalized, non-democratic America her policies predict.

We will either be reduced to a two-class country, where our “betters” govern perpetually over their poorer citizens, or we will return to our democracy, where people are judged on their merit and not their genetic composition.

Harris is burdened by three pillars of her past and political present: antisemitism, racial identity politics, and her radical communist political policy views.

1. She bypassed PA Governor Josh Shapiro for her Vice-President, purportedly because he looked too presidential and/or because he would overshadow her. Yet, we knew all along she would not select Shapiro because he is not only Jewish but because he is an observant Jew. Harris’s ethnically Jewish husband is not. Harris selected Tim Walz, instead, a man who is simpatico with pro-Palestinian groups. Will most Jewish voters who identify as Democrats punish her at the ballot box for this insult, especially those who reside in Pennsylvania? In ways both stupid and self-defeating, probably not.

2. Harris has defined herself as a black woman from a Caribbean island, while she once identified almost entirely as a woman of Indian-Asian descent. Her campaign began with the useful idiots who allowed themselves to be labeled “White Woman for Harris” and “White Dudes for Harris.” Who does that? As a reminder, not too long ago, Jews were banned from marches supporting Democrat policies. They were startled to realize that they weren’t wanted. Biden and Harris have followed Obama’s more open border policy. This has diluted the white population and American democracy. But whites have been so demeaned and denigrated regarding old racial policies unrelated to them that they have not stood up for their own current rights.

3. Harris’s admitted political views are radical and communistic. With her trademark cackle, she has admitted she is radical. Harris has not directly said she is a communist, but she defines the world she wants in communistic terms. Most recently she has said that no matter where a person starts, equity means that everyone ends up in the same place.

Voters may be turned off by Trump’s personality. But if they don’t wake up, the American flag in public spaces may just be replaced by photos of Mao.