Algerian boxer with male chromosomes beats two females, says he’s the victim

Algeria's Imane Khelif, like Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, possesses male sex chromosomes.

But that hasn’t prevented them from competing in women’s Olympic boxing matches during the 33rd Olympiad in Paris.

No, siree.

Even though both were disqualified last year and banned from the 2023 Women's Boxing World Championships because they each failed their gender eligibility tests, the Paris Olympics welcomed them with open arms.

To compete as females.

Khelif then hit Italy’s Angela Carini so hard the 25-year-old Italian had to quit the fight after 46 seconds. Carini made some heartbreaking post-fight remarks, tearfully recalling how her father had done so much to further her dream — and saying she was hit so hard she had blood in her eyes. She is lucky she wasn’t killed.

Khelif then subsequently pummeled female Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori, winning in a unanimous decision to reach the semifinals.

And then promptly assumed the mantle of victim.

According to the Associated Press, Khelif, in Arabic, stated:

"I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects."

What balls Khelif has … perhaps literally!

Who’s the bully?

Khelif’s fists had effects, massive effects, on these women boxers … and their dreams.

Khelif — literally — beat the snot out of these two women … and he thinks he’s being “bullied?”

Khelif should get the gold -- for “asshattery.” And be forced to fight against males three weight classes up from his.

Update: Since this post was written, Imane Khelif has won the gold medal in the “women’s” welterweight division.

Image: Screen shot from Adam Ale video, via YouTube