Climate Change and a science we can trust

The American left occasionally professes to have some investment in Christianity, but those are words, and as the Scripture teaches, by their fruits shall you know them. By their words, actions and boondoggles, the inevitable conclusion is their one, true faith is political power, and one of its principle tenets is “climate change.” Their revealed faith used to be known as “global warming,” but all of a sudden, the global stopped warming, and hasn’t warmed for some two decades. Embarassing. Thus, the holy crusade was rebranded “climate change,” which has the advantage of being at least marginally true. The climate, like the weather, changes. Unfortunately, actual science reveals past climate hasn’t changed as they’ve claimed, so they simply ignore that science and make their own.

Kamala Harris, and Tim Walz are high priests of that secular religion, which is virtually always wrong, but never in doubt. Despite the failure of every prediction of future earthly doom, climate alarmists simply revise their predictions forward: “OK, so maybe that particular existential threat didn’t materialize, but this one will wipe us all out in 10 years if we don’t spend gazillions right now!” Actually, I’m giving them too much credit. They never admit one of their apocalyptic predictions failed, and as always, we must trust “the science” that has failed every, single, time.

Prediction is hard, particularly about the future.

Their version of science contradicts another tenet of their faith: progress, always moving forward, always looking to the future, which will be wiped out in ten years or so. Achieving “Net Zero,” which will return mankind to a pre-industrial, hard scrabble existence is somehow progress, though tilling the ground with horse-drawn plows doesn’t seem so to most folks. Making the planet cooler is also progress, though a somewhat warmer planet, with longer growing seasons and more food production somehow seems a good thing to most people, but they’re MAGA Deplorables who don’t trust “the science,” so phooey on them.

But what if the climate alarmists are right? What if they do embrace the one, true faith? What if we give them every penny+ of the Gross National Product and bankrupt the country and the world to save the world? What would that noble sacrifice produce? John Hinderaker at Powerline explains:

Graphic: Screenshot of study abstract

This paper by three of the world’s leading scientists, Richard Lindzen, William Happer and W. A. van Wijngaarden, of MIT, Princeton and York University respectively, undertakes a mathematical calculation to answer that question: “Using feedback-free estimates of the warming by increased atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) and observed rates of increase, we estimate that if the United States (U.S.) eliminated net CO2 emissions by the year 2050, this would avert a warming of 0.0084 ◦C (0.015 ◦F), which is below our ability to accurately measure. If the entire world forced net zero CO2 emissions by the year 2050, a warming of only 0.070 ◦C (0.13 ◦F) would be averted. If one assumes that the warming is a factor of 4 larger because of positive feedbacks, as asserted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the warming averted by a net zero U.S. policy would still be very small, 0.034 ◦C (0.061 ◦F). For worldwide net zero emissions by 2050 and the 4-times larger IPCC climate sensitivity, the averted warming would be 0.28 ◦C (0.50 ◦F).”

Using “the science” predictions of doom, if we destroy the world economy to save the world, by 2050, we might reduce the global temperature by 0.28°C, but probably it would be more like 0.070°C. We’re saved! Hinderaker comments in conclusion:

“Green” forces are trying to engineer the biggest transfer of wealth since the Industrial Revolution, shifting trillions of dollars out of some industries (and out of the pockets of taxpayers and ratepayers) and into their favored industries. There is nothing noble about this effort. On the contrary, it is a contemptible attempt to stop the progress of history and condemn billions to permanent poverty. It also will have no perceptible effect on the Earth’s climate, as real scientists–not the “climate scientists” who so often have their fingers in the till–have been arguing for a long time.

In any case, we can be confident in the Darwinian march of natural selection. Believers in the climate alarmist faith are refusing to procreate and are fervently proselytizing. As each apocalyptic climate doom deadline comes and goes, and they willingly remove their genes from the gene pool, they’re inadvertently contributing to the spread of a science we can trust.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.