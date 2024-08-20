Boring as hell: Biden makes his longggg farewell speech

If you had insomina last night, watching Joe Biden's televised appearance at the Democratic National Convention would have been the place to kill it off.

It was boring as hell, devoid of content, Joe Biden mechanically repeating the same crap he's been repeating for the past three years and as a professional bore, telling all, in a pathetic bid to claim that his presidency was somehow a success.

The economy is up. Crime is down. The border surge never happened but is now fixed. The budget is under control. Inflation is conquered. His family is wholesome.

He did his King Lear-like shouting, and repeated these whoppers about President Trump, all of them severely debunked, but like an old guy on the porch, just likes repeating them:

The Charlottesville lie, the suckers and losers lie, the bloodbath lie, the dictator lie. This may be the most dishonest speech Joe Biden has given in his presidency. Which is, sadly, really saying something. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 20, 2024

It was a dreary alternative reality, a bid to gaslight viewers into thinking Biden really was the successful president and now he was just "passing the torch" instead of getting kicked to the curb by his own party. As the audience shouted, 'We love Joe' nobody threw in "four more years," like they do at these things. The only reason they "love" Joe is that he's not running for re-election, and it must have not been lost on Biden.

I watched it, hoping to see signs of the internecine warfare that has plagued Democrats. It had it, but it was subtle.

Biden was relegated to the first night of the convention and offered a prime time slot for speaking, which was the first insult. The crowds waved their "We Love Joe" signs enthusiastically at first, and by the end of the snoozefest, were barely there, having been put asleep by Biden's windy, boring, speech gaslighting us about all his vaporware "accomplishments."

The second insult was in the party not keeping their word about that prime time slot -- they gave him the 11:00 p.m. slot instead, forcing viewers to sit through a lot of opening acts and D-list Democrats, all of whom were absolute automaton duds repeating talking points over and over.

The DNC claimed there was nothing untoward in the delay:

New DNC statement from convention officials explaining why the program ran so late tonight:



"Because of the raucous applause interrupting speaker after speaker, we ultimately skipped elements of our program to ensure we could get to President Biden as quickly as possible so… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 20, 2024

But one report said he was fulminating about it:

I’m told that Joe is backstage infuriated right now🤬 https://t.co/nlB7UzhKuz — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 20, 2024

And Joe got his licks in against them, by repeatedly tying his "accomplishments" to Kamala Harris all through the speech, saying she was a part of them, too. She cast the tie-breaking vote for the misnamed "Inflation Reduction Act." She was there at the border, making decisions. (He could have added that she was the "last person in the room" for the Afghanistan pullout.) After all, if he's such a great success, and so very popular as a result, why shouldn't she be brought in as the co-author of all his Potemkin "achievements"?

He also made his speech long, very long, saying everything he's ever said in the past one more time.

Harris and her wretched sidekick, Tim Walz, clearly didn't appreciate it, and like a lot of us, were bored as hell with all this "inclusion" into Biden's "achievements" that they just knew President Trump would seize upon in future ads.

Greg Gutfeld's show afterwards, which was a very good Alka-Seltzer-grade antidote to this crap, had the goods on that.

Here's his screen shot:

Jeff Gremillion had a good summary, too:

It was definitely a legacy-defining speech. But not in the way Michael thinks. Less “shining city on a hill” and more “old man yells at cloud.” https://t.co/aRSMh580yD — Jeff Gremillion (@JeffGremillion) August 20, 2024

While the outlook is murky as to how this election will turn out, one thing is pretty certain: Joe Biden is a complete failure as president and Democrats are trying to hide it even as Biden is telling everyone, over and over again until nobody can stand it.

