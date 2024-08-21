A Harris-Biden official wants to ‘queer’ nuclear weapons

Yesterday, I had the tremendous pleasure of hearing James Lindsay speak at a Moms for Liberty event. Typically, the speech was a guided tour of leftism through a brilliant and informed mind. Lindsay focuses on education because that has been the left’s main (and very successful) avenue of attack for decades, but he also provides an overview of how leftism works.

One of Lindsay’s most important points is about the word “queer,” which extends far beyond bizarre sexuality. If you understand that word, you also understand why a Biden-Harris Department of Energy official has called for “queering nuclear weapons.” It’s not that she wants to have sick sex with them; it’s that she wants to destroy America’s nuclear arsenal capabilities.

Image by Andrea Widburg

As James Lindsay explains, the word “queer” is much bigger than homosexuality, although it was introduced into mainstream America through the gay liberation movement. In their important and accessible book, The Queering of the American Child: How a New School Religious Cult Poisons the Minds and Bodies of Normal Kids, Lindsay and his co-author Logan Lancing explain what the word “queer” means in the American neo-Marxist lexicon. After discussing the word’s history, they sum it up this way:

Queer Theory is a radical ideology that uses activism (queering) to convince people that nothing is normal or natural. It specializes in convincing people that sex, gender, and sexuality are social (political) constructs—fabrications invented and sold as “the truth” by dominant classes—but those categories are not limiting factors. Queer Theory’s activity is to deconstruct the very concept of normalcy. [snip] Queer Theory broadly argues that society is a prison constructed by dominant classes who artificially label some things as “normal,” “legitimate,” or “true” for their own benefit. (Emphasis in original.)

Everything normal, accepted, and traditional, no matter how useful it’s been in creating the most prosperous, liberty-based culture in the history of humankind, must be overthrown.

When it comes to sex, “queer identity” means an identity opposed to the heterosexual norm that has dominated humankind since our simian ancestors came down from the trees and the monogamous norm that’s been a part of the Judeo-Christian morality that defines Western culture.

So, what does it mean when a Department of Energy official wants to queer America’s nuclear weapons system? We’re about to find out if Kamala Harris gains the Oval Office because a Harris-Biden official has called in the past for “queering nuclear weapons“:

A recent hire at the nuclear security wing of the Department of Energy has previously called for disarmament policies – which reduce or eliminate nuclear weapons – arguing that advancing “queer theory” was essential to that agenda as well as important to America’s national security. The Biden-Harris administration announced Sneha Nair had been appointed as special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration in February 2024. Nair believes in eradicating purported “White supremacy” in the nuclear field as well as “queering nuclear weapons” as part of a diversity, equity and inclusion push she believes is essential for deterring threats to nuclear energy facilities in the U.S. “Finally, queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament,” she wrote last year. “Queer theory helps to shift the perception of nuclear weapons as instruments for security by telling the hidden stories of displacement, illness, and trauma caused by their production and testing.”

The linked Fox News essay has more information about Nair’s ideas. It also explains that Nair came from something called the Stimson Institution, which receives substantial funding from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and Qatar. Unsurprisingly, Nair thinks it’s just awful that the government keeps people with “foreign ties” out of our nuclear energy program.

The gist of Nair’s argument is that white people, especially men, need to be marginalized in the nuclear energy program because their viewpoints make it impossible to understand how power operates and who the real threats are to America (hint: those white men are the real threats). The American nuclear program needs to abandon the concepts of merit and loyalty to America in favor of promoting people of color, minorities, and women, all of whom have a more nuanced and appropriate understanding of nuclear power. Most importantly, they are willing to reject the idea that having a bigger arsenal deters America’s enemies.

If you weren’t scared of a Harris administration before, I certainly hope you are now.