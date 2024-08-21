J.B. ‘Busting at the Seams’ Pritzker brags about being an ‘actual’ billionaire from DNC stage

The stench of cognitive dissonance wafting from the Democratic National Convention in downtown Chicago is heavy. Last night, the audience of Democrats went from uproariously cheering for Bernie ‘Billionaire Are Evil’ Sanders when he called for a communist economy instead of one that only supports the “billionaire” class, to immediately erupting in applause for J.B. ‘Busting at the Seams’ Pritzker (the man was literally one deep breath or gout-y hors d’oeuvre away from his suit button exploding into kingdom come) when he bragged about being an “actual” billionaire, apparently unlike Donald Trump.

Here is a side-by-side video montage of the two sloppy Democrats:

Bernie: Billionaires are bad



*One speaker later*



JB Pritzker: Take it from a billionaire...



LOL pic.twitter.com/rACATnUoA6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 21, 2024

From Peter the Great in the comments: “Yeah, inherited all of it and ate half of it.” Fact-checker verdict? Mostly true. (Pritzker was looking exceptionally large on stage, a rotund blob of blue suit with little hands poking out at the arm cuffs and blubbery head on top; in fact, if you couldn’t see his burrito back-of-the-neck roll and turkey caruncle yourself, you might think he were wearing a fatsuit.)

Now, I’m not really quite sure what Pritzker is even talking about since Trump is “actually” a billionaire, plain and simple, but nonetheless, there is a major difference between the two, and one that’s worth noting, and Peter the Great beat me to it. J.B.’s granddaddy, and other family members before J.B. are the ones who earned that money, not J.B., he’s merely a fortunate beneficiary of generational wealth. In fact, any money that he has made himself has come on the backs of taxpayers.

But Trump? Trump wheeled and dealed in the private sector his whole life, and when he finally did get into government, he donated his salary! The left loves to rag on Trump, diminishing his business prowess by denigrating him for “coming from money,” but then what does that say about J.B.? Why the cheers? What is impressive about being born into wealth? Did J.B. have anything to do with that or is that pure providence?

What is impressive though is turning a few million into billions, which is exactly what Trump did. There are a lot of wealthy people who were fortunate enough to be born into similar circumstances, but how many of them multiplied that wealth 1,000-fold?

Not only was it the Sanders and Pritzker contradiction though, but Michael—I mean Michelle Obama too. Michelle, who with Barack has a reported combined net worth of $70 million and owns several multi-million dollar mansions in some of the most exclusive and ritzy enclaves in America, took the stage and talked about “folks who took more than they needed.” Sounds strikingly similar to a well-known line from a lesser-known work of Karl Marx, that is his 1875 Critique of the Gotha Programme: “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs!” Certainly Michelle isn’t talking about us now is (s)he? Oh yes (s)he is. Now, I’m all for the rich enjoying the fruits of their labor or that of their family, but that’s not exactly how the Obamas got all that money….

Back to Pritzker though, who also said this: “Trump is rich in only one thing: stupidity.”

This is coming from the governor of the failed state of Illinois—so what’s Pritkzer rich in then? Even more stupidity? I mean, how do you break a state so badly? Corruption? Artery-clogging plaque? Visceral fat? Taxpayer money? Sweaty palms? Wickedness? All of the above?

They’re both billionaires… but only one man is a towering 6’3 while the other is a squatty 5’9 (a stature only humiliating because of his obesity), and only one man has a supermodel for a wife while the other has a Muenster, who strangely, actually looks like a relative of Herman Munster. Jealous much?

Image: YouTube video screen grab.