Young, dumb, and full of Democrat party hate

No doubt by this point much has been said, written, and “tweeted” (do we still say that?) about the attempted assassination of former, and God willing, future, President Donald J. Trump.

I’m not sure how much new I have to add to the cacophony, but I’ll try.

I know no more about the young man who tried to kill Trump than anyone else does.

We’re told he was a registered Republican that also donated to leftist political causes so that kind of leaves us back at square one. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are not only registered, but even formerly elected, Republicans for what that’s worth to this discussion, but perhaps, a point worth making. I can’t imagine that they hate Donald Trump any less than his would-be assassin. Perhaps I should have titled my essay Young, Dumb and Full of Uniparty (or Our Political Class) Hate.

If you’ll indulge me in a little thought experiment; what if someone assassinated Adolph Hitler prior to his rise to power in post-World War I Germany? The assassin would likely go down in history as just another political assassin, à la Gavrilo Princip, the assassin of Austrian Archduke Franz Ferdinand, the spark that ignited the First World War. Or Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Robert F. Kennedy. Who could know what kind of megalomaniacal tyrant he may have been? (I’m being facetious here, just to be clear.)

My point being that no one, at the time, could have had any inkling of what kind of monster Hitler would ultimately become, so killing him before the fact would have been seen, at least from a historical perspective, as just another run-of-the-mill political assassination.

But here in 21st century America, we don’t have that problem. We know exactly what and who our latter-day Adolf Hitler is, as we have been constantly bombarded by Democrat party leadership, such as it is, and their media handmaidens, with excruciating detail as to the kind of monster a second term Donald Trump, not only could, but most certainly will become! All of this despite what is considered by most, a very successful, and lawful, first term.

Those of us not blinded by TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome,) have a fairly clear picture, primarily based on the first, of what a second Trump administration would look like; deregulation, energy independence, aversion to foreign adventurism in the name of “defending democracy” and general peace and prosperity. I’ve long wondered why these ideals are anathema to the leftist Marxist Globalist cabal of our betters. Don’t wait, I don’t have an answer to this.

But back to the vitriol and dehumanization of not only Trump, but those who support him, by the Democrats and their state propaganda media mouthpieces. Given the invective that has been spewed about Trump, since he descended the golden escalator to enter the political fray, it shouldn’t be too hard to see how a stupid, young, ill-informed individual that believes all of the lies the Democrat party elites have told about Donald Trump would not see it as an act of patriotism to eliminate him.

To my mind it’s really that simple. If not this guy, then eventually some other like-minded soul would, or will, take up their cause. They’ve tried everything else; the Russiagate lies, bogus impeachments, endless lawfare to bankrupt and/or imprison him, trying to remove him from ballots in some states. Nothing has worked, so as the leftists say, by any means necessary.

So, this is about all that’s left for them.

They’re losing and they know it. This is the only reason we’re seeing the rift in their party now about replacing Biden. If he were leading in the polls, or even close, they would ride that poor, tired, corrupt, senile old horse all the way to the glue factory if that’s what it took to stay in power. They can’t win a fair election.

The funny part is they’re too stupid to realize that poor old Scranton Joe Biden isn’t their problem, their leftwing policies are. Ordinary Americans hate them! Inflation, open borders, inner city crime waves that go unpunished, transgender ideology, DEI incompetence, destroying the greatest military in the history of the planet for the sake of the world’s most misguided social experiment. We don’t want any of it, yet they still tell themselves that Joe Biden is their problem. Someone needs to tell Barack Obama.

Today’s Democrats are brazenly guilty of what psychologists call projection. Attributing to their opponents the sins of which they themselves are guilty of. Russian collusion, not Trump, Hillary. Weaponizing government to jail political opponents, again, not Trump, Biden. Censoring opposing viewpoints and declaring them “disinformation,” you guessed it, not Trump, Biden.

Do you want to know what fascism really looks like? This is it! I’m not going to rehash all of the specifics here because I don’t think it’s necessary, but you get the picture, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

I’ve often characterized Trump as the Rodney Dangerfield character in the movie Caddyshack . He’s not a member of the club, and his money isn’t old enough. He is the turd in their punchbowl. The outsider who threatens to bring all of their grift crashing down by exposing it to the light of day and showing them how it can and should be done to serve the interests of all American citizens, regardless of color, creed, gender identity or whatever, instead of their tired old oligarchy.

The only thing surprising about the attempt to assassinate Donald Trump, in the face of the torrents of hate the Democrat party has foisted upon him, is that anyone at all is surprised by it.