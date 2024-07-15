The assassination attempt on Trump’s life has made the American divide clearer than ever

“This is the America we have now, divided between Americans who found the near-murder of a presidential candidate profoundly disturbing and Americans who are disappointed the shooter didn’t blow Donald Trump’s head open. A nation polarized so radically cannot sustain itself.” Mark Tapson, Front Page Magazine

The horrific event that occurred on Saturday in Butler, PA, has made the ideological and moral divide between Americans appallingly clear. Those of us who are still reeling from what might have been are learning just how venal the Trump-hating left actually is. What is coming out of their mouths and tweets is beyond shocking. Sure, we’ve all known they loathe Trump and support the catastrophically diminished Biden but who knew just how conscienceless the left is today?

As Jonathan Turley wrote, this should not be a surprise. The rhetoric of the left since 2015 has been murderous and vile for seven years. They have tried with every fiber of their being to destroy the man. They have thoroughly destroyed the American people’s faith in our justice system by abusing it for their lawfare against Trump. But despite their malevolent efforts, Trump prevailed. Until Covid, probably a tool unleashed to stop Trump, he was the best president since Ronald Reagan. We were energy independent, the economy was thriving, unemployment was low, inflation was minimal. He set about rebuilding the Obama-eviscerated military and yet there were no wars! The unpredictability of his administration kept potentially rogue foreign leaders on edge and in line. And he is the one who got NATO nations to pony up what they owed to the U.S. for their guaranteed defense. The more great things he did for America, the more the left hated him. Why? He was a threat to the uniparty, to the way things are done in D.C. The deep state is very much a threat to the American people. Trump was and is a threat to the deep state.

But the response to the assassination attempt by so many on the left has been truly despicable. They say, write, and tweet such terrible things. Pundits on CNN and MSNBC, celebrities on X and all the other social media sites, are not shy with their glee that Trump was shot and that they are disappointed that he was not killed. Consider Benny Thompson’s staffer’s tweet: “I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time oops that wasn’t me talking.” They say these things out loud, to their friends, on TV, and online. Who are these people? They are so comfortable with their hatred of all things conservative, it does not cross their minds that what they are thinking, saying out loud, and writing, reveals their shocking lack of character, their total lack of a moral core. They want Trump dead and years ago set out, with practiced Marxist and Saul Alinsky rhetoric, to radicalize any poor soul willing to take their cues and try to kill the man. Think of how the FBI recruits vulnerable men like those they chose to carry out the Whitmer kidnapping plot. The agents find disaffected souls online, proceed to radicalize them, provide weapons and a plan, then arrest them and send them to prison. That is how the FBI rolls these days. Under Obama and now Biden, they operate like Stalin’s goons, and the left loves them for it. They cheer the hundreds of innocents imprisoned for being at the Capitol on J6, 2021. They are thugs, thugs without a shred of decency, but they self-identify as virtuous and superior.

Those of us who believe Joe Biden is an illegitimate president have suffered through three and a half years of the worst administration in U.S. history; we actually read all the proof that has been provided by the numerous groups who did the work: Peter Navarro’s report, the work done by True the Vote, how Zuckerberg’s illegal drop boxes were stuffed with fake ballots, etc. There is no doubt that the 2020 election was stolen with fraudulent mail-in ballots and rigged by other means, despite what the media says. No court ever actually looked at the evidence; our judiciary is corrupt as well; corrupt and frightened of the left. Given that, and given Biden’s sad decline into senility, conservatives do not wish Biden to be killed. We want the elder abuse to end. We want his regime to end. His is the most authoritarian administration in U.S. history. His obsession with transgenderism and the concomitant sexualization of very young children should be enough for most people to want him gone. The war provoked by his administration in Ukraine should never have begun. His support for Hamas after their attack on Israel should offend every American. Neither would have happened if Trump were in the Oval Office. Whoever is calling the shots has done terrible damage to the nation but no one on the right calls for Biden’s assassination. That is the province of the left. They are at it, have been at it, 24/7, for seven years. Now they’re mad that the poor kid they successfully radicalized, who took them at their word, is dead without killing Trump. Isn’t that the definition of amorality, if not evil? The Democrat party today embraces evil, relishes it, and they are unashamed. They have embraced injustice with verve.

“The bad man desires arbitrary power. What moves the evil man is the love of injustice.” John Rawls

Image: Public domain.