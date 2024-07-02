Yes, the Supreme Court got it right

On July 1, 2024, the Supreme Court issued a landmark decision affirming that presidents have immunity for official acts carried out during their tenure, extending the precedent set in Nixon v. Fitzgerald. This ruling not only solidifies immunity for clearly defined official acts, but also provides presumptive immunity for actions that may be questionably official. Although presidential immunity was previously established in civil contexts, this decision marks a significant extension to criminal prosecution for official acts.

The Context and Implications

The necessity of this ruling becomes evident when considering the current politically charged environment in the United States. Over the past few election cycles, the atmosphere has been rife with accusations and investigations, often driven by political disagreements rather than clear legal violations. In such a climate, the ability of a president to perform their duties without constant legal threats is crucial.

Preserving the Balance of Power

For the presidency to function as a separate but equal branch of government, the president must not be perpetually entangled in legal defenses for every official act. If a president could be held civilly or criminally liable for actions taken in his official capacity, his office would be unduly constrained by the Judicial and Legislative Branches. This would effectively reduce the president to a servant of Congress or the district courts — a situation clearly not intended by the framers of the Constitution.

The Irony of Opposition

Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson dissented, arguing that this ruling places the president above the law. This critique is steeped in irony. The Supreme Court itself enjoys a significant degree of judicial immunity, arguably more than any other branch of government. Though judicial immunity is different in scope and nature from presidential immunity, it is a well established concept. For example, the Court cannot be held liable for overstepping its bounds into legislative duties, illustrating a double-standard in the dissenters’ argument.

Avoiding a Paralyzed Presidency

Without this ruling, a president serving in a politically volatile environment would constantly hesitate in performing his duties. He would need to consult with numerous government lawyers before making decisions out of fear of future criminal prosecution. This situation could inhibit executive action and impede effective governance. Additionally, presidents who live many years after their term might find that societal norms have changed. An act once deemed appropriate might later be viewed as wildly inappropriate. Thus, adjudication after the fact could put every president at risk of prosecution years or even decades after his term.

Constitutional Safeguards

The Constitution already provides mechanisms for addressing presidential misconduct, so to argue that a president is “above the law” is a red herring. If a president commits “high crimes” or “misdemeanors,” the impeachment process is available. Additionally, if a president acts outside constitutional bounds, the Supreme Court can declare such actions unconstitutional. These safeguards ensure that the president is held accountable without compromising the functionality of the Executive Branch.

Conclusion

The ruling in Trump v. United States was not only appropriate, but necessary. Historically, a degree of civility and decency in the judicial system made such explicit rulings unnecessary. However, the current trend of weaponizing the judicial system for political purposes by district attorneys underscores the need for this affirmation of presidential immunity. By ensuring that the president can perform his duties without undue legal hindrances, the Supreme Court has upheld the balance of power envisioned by the framers of the Constitution.

Randy White is a pastor, conservative thinker, Bible teacher, and publisher living in Taos, New Mexico.

Image via Pixabay.