Joe Biden's senility is affecting his presidential briefings -report

Joe Biden has some kind of senility which has gotten obvious in the wake of his first debate this season with President Trump.

Some 75% of the public thinks so, saying he's 'too old' to become president again.

But when one thinks of the consequences of a senile president, the typical warning that comes to mind is the 3:00 a.m. phone call indicating an international crisis. A senile president isn't going to understand what's going on.

But it's worse than that, and Politico describes what is happening in Biden's day-to-day presidency.

During meetings with aides who are putting together formal briefings they’ll deliver to Biden, some senior officials have at times gone to great lengths to curate the information being presented in an effort to avoid provoking a negative reaction. “It’s like, ‘You can’t include that, that will set him off,’ or ‘Put that in, he likes that,’” said one senior administration official. “It’s a Rorschach test, not a briefing. Because he is not a pleasant person to be around when he’s being briefed. It’s very difficult, and people are scared shitless of him.” The official said, “He doesn’t take advice from anyone other than those few top aides, and it becomes a perfect storm because he just gets more and more isolated from their efforts to control it.”

And this is not the only aspect of it. Writer Alex Thompson pointed out on his Twitter that he too was getting this kind of information from sources in a piece he wrote for Axios last year:

In public, President Biden likes to whisper to make a point. In private, he's prone to yelling. Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.

The president's admonitions include: "God dammit, how the f**k don't you know this?!," "Don't f**king bullsh*t me!" and "Get the f**k out of here!" — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts. Why it matters: The private eruptions paint a more complicated picture of Biden as a manager and president than his carefully cultivated image as a kindly uncle who loves Aviator sunglasses and ice cream. Some Biden aides think the president would be better off occasionally displaying his temper in public as a way to assuage voter concerns that the 80-year-old president is disengaged and too old for the office. Zoom in: Senior and lower-level aides alike can be in Biden's line of fire. "No one is safe," said one administration official.

Obviously, this guy is out of control, and the natural response is to avoid giving him the hard facts about anything to avoid his irrational rages. Rages of this kind are characteristic of some kinds of mental deterioration.

According to the U.K. Alzheimer's Society, noted because some outside observers think Biden shows signs of this particular condition:

As a person’s dementia progresses, they may sometimes behave in ways that are physically or verbally aggressive.

...and...

Aggressive behaviour may be: verbal – for example, swearing, screaming, shouting or making threats

– for example, swearing, screaming, shouting or making threats physical – for example, hitting, pinching, scratching, hair-pulling, biting or throwing things. Some people assume that aggressive behaviour is a symptom of dementia itself. This can be true, but it’s more likely that there is another cause. It’s important to see beyond the behaviour and think about what may be causing it. Reasons for the person’s behaviour could include: difficulties to do with dementia – for example, memory loss, language or orientation problems

their mental and physical health – for example, they may have pain or discomfort that they are unable to communicate

the amount and type of contact they have with another person or other people

their physical surroundings – for example, if the room is too dark the person may become confused and distressed because they can’t work out where they are

a sense of being out of control, frustration with the way others are behaving, or a feeling that they’re not being listened to or understood

frustration and confusion at not being able to do things, or at not being able to make sense of what is happening around them.

Which is not hard to imagine Biden may be experiencing as he screams at his very loyal longtime staff. It must be awful for all sides.

Thing is, it's awful-est of all to us, the American people. Someone with that condition should be in care, not executing the most powerful job in the world.

Staff keep information from him, telling him only what he likes to hear. He can't even make good decisions without all the facts, yet staff feels a need to keep him calm and themselves protected.

That's no way to run a country. That sounds like one of those strange situations in 16th or17th century Spain where the monarch was incapacitated. Spain went from the richest and most powerful country in the world to a nation that fell apart and skidded into irrelevance quite suddenly after a string of those. It sounds like the Kremlin during the late Leonid Brezhnev or Konstantin Chernenko era, or Russia when Boris Yeltsin was incapacitated.

The voting public is right to demand a president of sound mind and body. While I don't doubt that Biden and his greedy family entourage will try to continue to cling to power all through the election, voters know it's up to them to make a decision if the Bidens won't.

The reports coming out suggest a headless country without a functional leader.

Image: Screen shot from WFAA/CNN video, via YouTube