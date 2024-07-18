Why doesn't AMLO close the border?

President Andres Lopez-Obrador is leaving in a few months. As you know, he will be replaced by "La Presidenta" Claudia Sheinbaum, who is a woman, in case you have not heard that 1,000 times.

Anyway, as President Biden likes to say, Mr. AMLO has a new idea for Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump. This is the story, from Pulse News Mexico:

During his daily morning press conference on Tuesday, July 16, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) urged U.S. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to regulate arms sales in the United States, a request made following the failed assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally on Saturday, July 13. López Obrador requested that Biden and Trump, opponents in the current U.S. presidential race, sign a joint pact promising to address the country’s ongoing arms crisis no matter who wins the election in “an act of good faith in search of unity and peace.” “I believe that it would be a welcome act for the Americans if the two candidates signed a commitment to regulate the sale of weapons in the United States,” said AMLO. “This would be a first step, although other causes that are there must be addressed because this is a social crisis, and we must confront it, we must get to the bottom of it, we must return to the morality of the founders of this great nation.” AMLO also highlighted that 75 percent of the approximately 50,000 weapons seized by authorities in Mexico during his six-year term were smuggled in from the United States. “I think it would help a lot to control the sale of weapons in the United States,” added López Obrador, “It is something that needs to be done urgently. If we seized 50,000, imagine how many arms actually come into Mexico, because we cannot seize them all and in the United States they can buy guns in a supermarket. This cannot continue this way.” Addressing Saturday’s attack on Trump, AMLO said “we are pleased and we feel good that nothing happened to former President Trump, we celebrate that nothing serious happened.”

"Nothing serious happened" could easily be said about Lopez Obrador himself, since his government is not serious about border enforcement. Why are guns going south, along with cash, and drugs going north? The answer is an open border and a Mexican president who does not care, but loves to rant in his morning press conferences.

