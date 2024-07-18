What to Do If You’re Interrogated by the Police

Police officers will likely interrogate you if they suspect that you've committed a crime, or if they have other reasons to gather information from you. You may already know that it's better to remain silent than talk to the police, but you may not know all the strategies for handling this situation in an appropriate way -- and minimizing your chances of ending up in jail.

What exactly should you do if you're interrogated by the police?

You Have the Right to Remain Silent

According to the attorneys at SBBL Law, “By far the most important thing to remember if you’re being interrogated by the police is that you do not have to, and should not, answer questions. Depending on the circumstances, you may be required to provide your name, your ID, or immediately relevant details like proof of insurance -- but insist on remaining silent for any other questions.”

This is so important because, as your Miranda warning suggested, “anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law.” Too often, people are convicted of crimes and go to jail simply because they didn't have the discipline or knowledge necessary to remain silent during questioning. They end up confessing to crimes, sometimes including crimes they didn't even do. They reveal information that incriminates them. Sometimes, they even accidentally confess to crimes separate from the one being investigated.

During a police interrogation, you're likely to feel stressed -- and you'll likely experience a wide range of tumultuous emotions. You may also have a hard time understanding police questions or remembering everything you said previously. These are not ideal circumstances, and they will work against you if you're not careful. The best course of action for most people is to simply not answer questions.

Stay Calm

This is a difficult and trying situation, but try your best to remain calm. If you can keep a cool head, you'll be much more likely to make calculated, rational decisions, and you'll be far less likely to fall for manipulative police tactics. Practice deep breathing and try to stay focused on the present moment -- without panicking about what could happen to you in the future.

Be Polite and (Mostly) Compliant

Being rude or aggressive is not going to help your situation. You'll likely see far better results if you remain polite the entire time. You should also remain mostly compliant, as long as you don't violate the principle of remaining silent during police questioning. For example, if you're under arrest, don't resist the arrest. If you're asked to sit down, sit down.

If You Do Talk, Be Honest

If you decide to talk to the police before a lawyer arrives, even about mundane and trivial details of your life, be honest. If you start lying to the police or giving them different versions of the story, it's going to make matters worse for you.

Get a Lawyer

You have a constitutional right to have an attorney present during police questioning. Your lawyer is there to help you understand your charges, give you advice on how to handle this situation, and make sure you're treated fairly by law enforcement. In other words, they are an indispensable asset. From the moment you're arrested or the moment questioning begins, you should insist upon getting a lawyer -- and you shouldn't say anything until you have one at your side. If you can't afford a lawyer, one will be provided to you.

Pay Attention to What’s Happening

It's a good idea to remain cognizant and pay careful attention to what's happening around you. Who are the officers with you and when are they there? What kinds of questions are they asking? Are they treating you respectfully? Are your needs being acknowledged? If you're mistreated by the police at any time, make a note of it.

Do Not Trust What the Police Officers Say

Police officers can and will lie to you. They may claim that an accomplice has already ratted you out. They may claim to have hard evidence against you, such as video footage of you committing the crime. They may give you completely dishonest answers to your questions. They can even claim to be in a position to cut you a deal if you confess. Police officers may be telling you the truth in some of these areas, but because they're free to lie, it's important to avoid overly trusting their words.

Being interrogated by the police may make you feel like you're already cornered. But this isn't necessarily going to lead to a bad outcome, no matter how bleak the situation looks and regardless of whether you're guilty or innocent of a crime. If you stay silent, get a lawyer as soon as possible, and generally remain compliant, you'll maximize your chances of escaping unscathed.

Image: Pexels/Cottonbro Studios