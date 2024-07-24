Who’s in charge of Kamala Harris now?

Right now, the more interesting question is not who’s backing Kamala, but who’s in charge of her. For she is not only wildly unpopular in most polling, but she is also the VP who lost 92% of her staff in her first three years in that office.

We can surmise that Kamala needs a lot of forceful “direction” from Obama’s stick-it-to-them backroom boys and girls.

The MSM is already telling us, as they will do, that we cannot criticize Kamala—full stop. DEI is in full control of the dialogue, with Kamala’s awkwardly giddy arrival on the present stage. With Her Cackleness, “free speech for me but not for thee” is alive and well—after the slight hiccup of silence from the press after Donald Trump’s recent attempted assassination (about which we yet remain factless).

The news tells us this morning that VP Harris is boycotting Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech to the joint session today. She normally, as VP, is expected to preside. Ah, well, Israel is (unaccountably so, to Kamala) our main ally, but a girl’s mood can’t be legislated, right? Anyhow, as Kamala herself might say, “no biggie.” Anyhow, what is she now? “Interim” or “acting” something?

Instead of attending to Israel’s accounting of the most serious war in the Middle East in modern times, Kamala will be attending a sorority event.

Sisterhood and campaigning aside, this act of snubbing Israel, mid-war, is not particularly politic for a presidential runner-up. Kamala’s part in signaling her own far, far left opinions in contradiction to U.S. policy, has already been a very bad sign and presages her Looney Tunes foray into non-presidential behavior.

It would be a dissing of congressional norms reminiscent of Pelosi’s public shredding of President Trump’s State of the Union before the joint session years ago. Who knows, maybe Kamala’s getting a ticking off and will show at the Israel PM’s speech today. Which brings us to…Eric Holder and hypocrisy.

For we need to know, soon, who is giving Kamala her marching orders. It has been suggested that Eric Holder has taken up the “organization” of the White House—at least according to an article at Politico. Holder is an Obama henchman cut from the same Chicago cloth; there was the small matter of Holder’s gun-running south of the border, one of many serious and unlitigated but criminal scandals during Obama’s “no scandals” reigns.

So, Eric is helping Kamala out. That should give all regular folks the willies.

For those Americans who think Obama is still living in D.C.—where his daughters are still not in high school—just for its urban charms, we can be sure that the Obama squadron is up and about in the White House in full force. Jill must be having kittens.

We doubt that Joe Biden is much in the loop about Kamala’s future, as he has his own worries now. He is scheduled to speak tonight and “explain” but that will be, as they say, inconclusive, at best. How could it be otherwise, given the out-going (right?) president’s so very “sudden” decline into virtual irrelevance. If this is how the Democrats treat their friends, be careful, Kamala. The even-bigger-time can be a real bi**h.

Image: DonkeyHotey, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.