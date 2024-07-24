BLM officially rejects installation of Kamala as the nominee, says it’s ‘not democratic’

Black Lives Matter issued an official statement on Tuesday to denounce the nomination process after finally figuring out that the Democrat party isn’t really all that concerned about democracy and doing things fairly and honestly. What tipped them off you might ask?

Was it the fact that party-aligned operatives removed Donald Trump from the ballot in multiple states, unilaterally and without legitimate cause?

Perhaps the obvious fact that federal agencies have been weaponized and used to target conservative-leaning citizens and supporters of Donald Trump?

Maybe the fact that the Democrat party is pushing policies that are wildly unpopular with a majority of Americans, like banning gas-powered cars or gas stoves?

Nope, none of that—it was the party choosing to force an unpalatable Kamala down their throats, and refusing to involve the voters in the process of choosing a new nominee.

Here’s the story, from Brianna Herlihy at Fox News:

The left-wing organization Black Lives Matter is resisting the installation of Vice President Kamala Harris as the presumptive Democratic nominee and are calling on the Democratic National Convention ‘to create a process that allows for public participation in the nomination process, not just a nomination by party delegates.’ In a statement Tuesday, the group, which rose to prominence in 2020 for organizing nationwide protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, said that ‘a 24-hour process of talking to party bosses is not democratic, nor is it a process Democrats should be proud of.’

After watching what happened to Bernie Sanders, how are they just now figuring this out? All those promises in the Democratic National Committee charter about “impartiality and evenhandedness” were mere political rhetoric, and the organization is under no legal obligation to abide by such principles, as it’s actually a private corporation and not a political party in the truest sense of the word. (The same is true of the Republican National Committee, which is why conservative principles go by the wayside, and we get RINO after RINO after RINO.)

Here’s a brief refresher on what happened after the DNC cheated Sanders from the nomination to promote Hillary Clinton and lawsuits commenced:

A federal judge dismissed the DNC lawsuit on August 28. The court recognized that the DNC treated voters unfairly, but ruled that the DNC is a private corporation; therefore, voters cannot protect their rights by turning to the courts: ‘To the extent Plaintiffs wish to air their general grievances with the DNC or its candidate selection process, their redress is through the ballot box, the DNC’s internal workings, or their right of free speech — not through the judiciary.’ Rather than reflecting on the consternation everyday voters are having over the conduct of the Democratic presidential primary, the Democratic National Committee is doubling down on the assertion that the primary election belongs to the people who control the party -- not voters.

The Democrat party hasn’t cared about the black voter for as long as I can remember, so how the BLMers are just now waking up to the reality is beyond me—perhaps it’s their common core minds, incapable of critical thought.

On a separate note (but also worth noting), BLM used the word “hypocrite” to describe the Democrat leaders engaged in this bait-and-switch campaign, exchanging Joe Biden for Kamala Harris without a say from the Democrat voters, which is quite hilarious coming from BLM.

How would you describe a group that cries about the murders and killings of black people, but then aggressively promotes abortion and ignores the culture of violence that plagues black neighborhoods? Hypocritical.

Is raking in tens of millions of dollars in donations ostensibly for black people, then buying multi-million-dollar mansions to be used by select few executives really “charity” and helping the average black American, or is it hypocrisy? Obviously the latter.

What would you call people who claim the moral high ground on social issues but then also canonize drug-addict, deadbeat dad, and violent criminal Geroge Floyd? Hypocrites.

Will all of these revelations be enough to convince the black voters who haven’t yet abandoned the party in favor of Donald Trump that Democrats don’t serve their interests?

Image: Johnny Silvercloud, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.