Who are the ‘weird’ ones?

It used to be Russia, Russia, Russia.

When George Bush was running, he had to pick Cheney to get gravitas.

It has always been that Republicans are racists, sexists, transphobes, and xenophobes.

Anyone who disagreed with the radical green agenda is falsely called a climate denier.

Republicans who challenge elections where Democrats ignored election laws in several states are called election deniers.

People who dared disagree with Dr. Fauci were called anti-vaxxers and anti-science.

Now the new talking points have been distributed. They just call us weird.

Democrats’ new line of attack on Republicans? ‘You’re being weird’ “I think it’s really elegant in its simplicity,” one Democratic strategist said. Democrats have recently begun adopting a fresh new line of attack on Republicans: quite simply, calling them weird. In a press release Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign responded to an appearance by former President Donald Trump on Fox News. Under a bulleted list of “main takeaways” from Trump’s appearance was one that quickly captured the public’s attention: “Trump is old and quite weird?”

I think a good description of weird people would be when they are just strange. Kamala, Pritzker, Hillary, and others who say Republicans or Vance are weird seem to be confused.

Here are some examples:

They claim that they love children and want the U.S. to survive as a great country, yet they tell women not to have children because they pretend we are destroying the planet.

They claim they can control the climate, yet they claim they can’t control oil or food prices.

Biden and others worry that, with immunity, a president may take a bribe for a pardon and have no repercussions. He is clearly talking about Bill Clinton giving a pardon to Marc Rich after his wife donated huge amounts of money to him. Yet not once have the media or other Democrats suggested that Clinton should have been prosecuted.

Democrats claim they are for protecting democracy, yet they anoint Kamala for president despite her getting zero votes in the primaries.

Democrats say they are against corruption and lawbreakers, yet they deny that Biden did anything wrong when he took Hunter around the world taking kickbacks.

Biden’s brain and ability have clearly been shot for years, yet until the debate, we were told he is sharp as a tack.

Democrats claim they care about women, yet they never cared about all the women whom Bill and Hillary physically and mentally abused and sought to destroy.

Democrats claim they care about children, yet they won’t vote to give health care to fully developed newborns in botched abortions.

Democrats claim they care about poor and minority children, yet, weirdly, they always vote against allowing them to go to better schools.

They claim that women can do whatever they want with their bodies but don’t allow them to have freedom of choice for health care policies and fire them if they don’t take a vaccine.

They claim they are 100% for Israel, yet they fund Iran, which pledges death to Israel.

They claim they care about crime and protecting people, but they support prosecutors who allow career criminals to roam the streets.

They claim they are against dictators, but they support presidents who dictatorially implement DACA and pay off student loans.

They claim they care about women’s rights and privacy, yet they force them to compete against men and share locker room space with men and their peckers.

Not only are Democrats weird. They are nuts, and they are dangerous to our survival as a great country.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.