You kind of get the feeling that Dr. Jill is singing Joe the Elvis tune that goes like this: “We’re caught in a trap, I can’t walk out, Because I love you too much baby.” At the same time, the rest of us are singing back that “we can’t go on together, with suspicious minds.”

Over and over, I hear people ask about the cover-up that denied American voters the information on President Biden’s condition. Yes, I know of Mrs. Wilson and President Wilson’s stroke, but they didn’t do debates or press conferences back then. Thumbs up to Mark Hemingway:

The only reason anyone ever believed Biden was up to the job is that they were lied to, even though most Americans have always understood Biden has been exhibiting signs of dementia before he ever became president. At this point, it’s impossible to deny that Democrats and their media allies have betrayed and endangered America by spending the last few years lying to us about Biden’s age-related mental competency.

Yes, how do you put the genie back in the bottle—or however the expression goes. We saw with our eyes and heard with our ears that the president of the U.S. cannot put together two sentences. He can’t even answer a question about abortion, and threw a wrench in the party’s platform by saying that he opposes late-term abortion. Good luck with that one in Chicago. I can’t wait for the “abortion is an unconditional right” crowd to explain that one.

So here we are. And it will be very hard to go on with suspicious minds as Elvis sang. As I told a friend, if what he saw on Thursday night shocked him, then he needs to switch channels. And we kept saying here, the world leaders who sat with him saw what we saw too. This is no longer a partisan issue. The 46th president of the U.S. can no longer be trusted with the nuclear codes. And U.S. voters deserve to know who has been running the country for the last few years.

We know that #46 wasn’t.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image from X.