WalletHub ranks San Francisco 148th out of 148 for ‘worst run’ city in America for the second year in a row

San Francisco just took home WalletHub’s “worst-run” city in America title for the second year in a row—which is hardly surprising, considering this is the place where you download a “poop map” before braving the city sidewalks, open-air drug markets and dirty tents fill the formerly clean Tenderloin district, and a walking tour with a sardonic sales pitch sold out weeks in advance—participants were promised an intimate experience with the urban decay of the “progressive” city, and offered the chance to “get close and personal with the Doom and Squalor of downtown San Francisco.”

Here are the details of the WalletHub analysis, via a report by Taylor Penley at Fox News:

WalletHub, a personal finance company … measured the ‘effectiveness of local leadership’ by comparing the quality of city services matched against the city’s total budget to determine its operating efficiency. Their ‘Best & Worst-Run Cities in America’ report casts an analytical eye on 148 sizeable [sic] U.S. cities, scrutinizing their performance across several critical service categories and 36 key metrics, while also considering their per-capita spending. ‘The best-run cities in America use their budgets most effectively to provide high-quality financial security, education, health, safety and transportation to their residents. Many of the top cities also have a very low amount of outstanding government debt per capita, which can prevent financial troubles in the future,’ WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe explained in a report detailing the study earlier this month.

Penley also included the response of a few locals to the news that San Fran took the bottom slot:

‘I’m not surprised at all,’ Tom Wong, a lifelong San Francisco resident who owns a private security firm in the area… ‘What we have in San Francisco is not a problem of governance. We have a problem with criminals in governance.’ … ‘The progressive movement is not about making things better. It’s about how much they could grift before it bellies up,’ he said. ‘They’re pushing the limits of how much people will tolerate beforehand so, in order to fix what we have in the city, we need to change just about everything… The city’s broken. That’s because every level of governance is corrupt.’

Wong just nailed the issue nearly everywhere—the problem is not the idea of governance, but corrupt “progressives” in the government!

And, here was the response to the ranking, from a reliable idiot:

Ben Wang … offered a different take on the study. … ‘I totally disagree that San Francisco is the ‘worst-run’ city,’ he said. … ‘I love that San Francisco is a very progressive place, and that the whole idea of this place is that we're going to try new things. The environmental movement started here, all these cool things, Dotcom and the Silicon Valley… it encourages people to try new things, which is fantastic. One of the things that we tried was not prosecuting, shoplifting and small crimes and also going easier on drug crimes and users and all that stuff, and it didn't work out well,’ he added.

Of course, this dope doesn’t know why San Fran was home to the Dotcom boom and Silicon Valley—while the city was always pushing the envelope, it certainly wasn’t a fentanyl hellhole exploding with human feces and anarchic criminal activity, and crushing taxation. If that were the case, you can guarantee innovative creators and technologies would have found a more hospitable environment, which is why the ones now have fled to friendlier locales like Texas, Tennessee, and Florida.

Real sign downtown San Francisco. Want to open a store there? Neither does anyone else … this city is a lawless disaster. pic.twitter.com/gNEegta6ue — SafeSuburbsUSA (@SafeSuburbsUSA) June 30, 2024

And arguably no, the city did not “try new things” because leftist “progressive” policies, like eroding the burden of social responsibility, promoting criminality, and spending into oblivion have been done the world over, always yielding the same results. This is where a “progress” vote gets the people: an annual budget of nearly $50 billion with no accountability and almost nothing to show for it except generous city salaries and perks, chaos, thousands of transients strewn throughout municipal properties, smash-and-grabs, rampant theft, opiate use in the streets, dirty needles, and raw sewage flowing into the bay.

