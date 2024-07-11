We came, we sued, and we did not conquer

Well, I think that he would have responded to the Democrat lawfare by saying you came, you sued, and you did not conquer.

When Donald Trump was hit with four indictments last year, the prevailing Democratic belief was that Mr. Trump would be a convicted felon by Election Day. How could President Biden then possibly lose? Yet trying to defeat Mr. Trump through the courts instead of at the polls has turned out to be one of the great political miscalculations in presidential history. The Supreme Court’s decision last week that the Presidency enjoys constitutional immunity for official acts has more or less sealed the failure of the lawfare election strategy. Mr. Trump can be charged for unofficial conduct, but what parts of the Jan. 6 indictment, if any, are in that category? Lower courts will chew this over, but it’s hard to see a trial before Election Day, or maybe ever if Mr. Trump wins. Is there a hall of fame for political backfires? Democrats cheered on the prosecutions of Mr. Trump, hoping they’d guarantee his defeat. Instead they energized his re-election effort. The first indictment, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, stretched the law to turn misdemeanor bookkeeping offenses into felonies. Almost immediately, Mr. Trump’s support in the GOP primary jumped several points, and in the Real Clear Politics polling average it never again fell below 50%.

Yes, as they say in baseball, they loaded the bases looking for a double play and got a grand slam homer instead.

Game over. Bad pitch.

It really started when the FBI went into the Trump residence, a massive case of overkill authored by someone deeply afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome. It followed with all of the other cases that put "banana republic" back in the vocabulary.

The Democrats opted to lock up Trump rather than talk about inflation and the price of food. What they got was a backlash from voters who don't like their judicial system used to defeat political opponents.