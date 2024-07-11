Trump proposes a golf match

Brilliant as ever, President Trump challenged Joe Biden to an 18-hole golf match. This was during a campaign rally yesterday in Doral, Florida, home to the prestigious Trump National Doral Golf Club.

Actually, during his ignominious debate display, it was Joe Biden who petulantly challenged Trump, while claiming he only has six handicaps. Trump is only following up, and very graciously, too. Indeed, he offered to give Biden ten strokes a side (I guess on each 9-hole section) for a total of twenty strokes (see how I did that?).

Twenty -- now that might be approaching Biden’s true level of handicaps, though he confessed to only six during the debate.

Trump was magnanimous, as well as gracious, in taking up Biden’s golf challenge, for he pledged $1 million to Biden’s charity of choice if he loses. The chances of that are slim to none, however, and slim just left the course.

Even with a twenty-stroke head-start (or however that’s phrased in golf parlance), Trump will still clobber him. In fact, if Biden were twenty years Trump’s junior, he’d still lose. That’s because golf is a mental game, and Biden has always been lacking in that regard, even before his neuro-degeneracy accelerated.

Here are some of the important skills to mastering the “sport,” and Biden is as lacking in them as Trump is excelling in them. For example, one must prepare to perform, and to focus on the course’s unique challenges and devious traps. What’s Biden going to do, take another week off (to study the yardage and hazards), as he did before trying to debate Trump? As hinted, Biden has at least a twenty handicap, and a lack of focus, which is particularly detrimental in golf, is primary among them.

Obviously, Biden lacks the power and tactical skills demanded of golf, hence Trump’s twenty stoke concession. But he would also struggle with the mindset skills required of the infuriating sport (no wonder it was “invented” by austere people from a forbidding climate). After his likely quadruple bogey on the first hole, would Biden be able to compose himself?

Nope. He’d unravel. Would Biden be able to bounce back after hitting his worm burner shot on the second hole, for example, thereby skimming his ball right into the drink? Unlikely!

What is likely is that Trump would be dormie by about the 9th hole, or sooner. Then, if he had any grace, Biden and his caddy Hunter would surrender. They’d retreat to the 19th hole (i.e., clubhouse bar) and write a check for Trump’s charity of choice. Trump is right: that would all be quite entertaining. And a big ratings bonanza and revenue windfall would ensue, even if the match (competitively) only lasts a bit longer than a less polite cage match.

Image: AT via Magic Studio